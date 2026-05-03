No. 4 Seed Virginia Stifles No. 2 Seed North Carolina, 16-6, to Capture ACC Title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No. 4 seed Virginia (10-6) scored 11 unanswered goals in the first half on the way to capturing the program’s 20th ACC championship in a 16-6 win over No. 2 seed North Carolina (12-4) Sunday afternoon (May 3) at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The win also marked UVA’s eighth overall in the ACC Tournament championship game and first since 2019.

Virginia goaltender Jake Marek was named the ACC Tournament Most Outstanding Player after finishing with a season-high 16 saves. He also had 12 stops in UVA’s 15-10 semifinal win over Notre Dame on Friday. The accolade marked the second consecutive year in which Marek took home conference tournament MVP honors; he also did so as an Air Force senior at the 2025 ASUN Tournament.

Joining Marek on the all-tournament team from UVA were attackmen Brendan Millon (2a), McCabe Millon (4g, 2a) and Truitt Sunderland (4g, 1a), midfielder Joey Terenzi (1g, 1a), and defenseman John Schroter (3gb, 2ct).

UVA’s faceoff unit combined to win 13 of the game’s 25 draws, primarily against Carolina’s Brady Wambach (11-20 FO), who entered Sunday’s game with the third-best faceoff win percentage among all Division I players (67.4%).

The Cavaliers await their postseason fate, which will be unveiled during the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU.