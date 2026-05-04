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Longtime Friends Join Forces at JPJ

Kelly Rae Finley, UVA's new associate head coach in women's basketball, has known Aaron Roussell for some 25 years. Virginia hired Roussell as head coach last month.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After her tenure at the University of Florida ended in March, Kelly Rae Finley was unsure what her next step would be. Taking a year off from coaching was an option, and that held some appeal for Finley.

Then her friend Aaron Roussell called.

The University of Virginia was searching for a new head women’s basketball coach, and the position intrigued Roussell, who in 2025-26 had led the Richmond Spiders to their third straight NCAA tournament appearance.

In his conversation with Finley, Roussell recalled recently at John Paul Jones Arena, he sought her counsel on how he could succeed at UVA “while still staying true to my character and ethics and everything. And so I picked her brain a little.”

Virginia hired Roussell on April 7, after which he reached out to Finley again. “She’s always been somebody that I’ve known and I’ve respected,” Roussell said, and this time he was looking for more than advice. He hoped to persuade Finley to join the Cavaliers’ staff as associate head coach.

“It was a little bit more of a recruiting pitch to her,” he said.

Unlike Roussell, who’d been head coach at Division III Chicago, Bucknell and Richmond, Finley had extensive experience in Power 4 hoops. Before being dismissed in March, she spent nearly a decade at Florida, serving as head coach for her final five seasons, and she’d also worked at Arizona and Colorado.

“I thought Kelly was the perfect complement for my gaps,” Roussell said.

And now, some 25 years after they met at the Breck School in Minnesota, where Finley was a student and her father, Ray, was a legendary basketball coach, she and Roussell are colleagues at UVA.

“Things have a crazy way of working out just how they're supposed to,” Finley said. “Timing is always everything.”

At Breck, Roussell recalled, he was a “22-year-old JV coach a little bit in awe of [Ray Finley].” Kelly Finley was one of her father’s players, and “even in high school you could tell she had that ‘it quality’ and she was wired differently,” Roussell said.

Roussell and Finley stayed in touch over the years, each tracking the other’s career. “I just really admired how he goes about his business, how he chooses to treat people,” Finley said. “I think that how you treat people is a choice, and he and his family have always been about the right things.”

Finley played first at Northwestern and then at Colorado State, from which she graduated. She didn’t plan to follow her father into coaching, but then an opportunity arose for Finley to become a volunteer assistant on Kathy Delaney-Smith’s staff at Harvard.

After meeting with Delaney-Smith, who had recruited her as a player, too, Finley called her father to tell him the job didn’t pay anything and that she’d turned it down. “And he said, ‘Well, tell her you’re staying. I’ll ship you your stuff.’ ”

Thus began a coaching journey that’s led Finley from Cambridge, Mass., to Boulder, Colo., to Tucson, Ariz., to Gainesville, Fla., and, now, to Charlottesville.

Asked how a coach with no salary could afford to live in the Boston area, Finley smiled. “Work really hard,” she said.

Finley nannied for four families with special-needs children in addition to assisting Delaney-Smith, and her responsibilities with the Crimson soon grew. Midway through her first year at Harvard, Finley took over as the program’s recruiting coordinator, a job for which she felt wholly unprepared.

One of the assistants on the Harvard men’s team then was Kenny Blakeney, who’s now the head men’s coach at Howard. “I remember going to Kenny and saying, ‘Teach me how to do this job,’ ” Finley said.

“He kind of laid out how they had done everything previously, and so he really was instrumental in teaching me how to recruit. And Kathy was really instrumental in teaching me how to be a good coach and how to focus on the things that really matter.”

Finley remains a relentless recruiter.

“I love the relationship piece of this,” she said. “I love seeing young women grow and achieve their dreams and progress in whatever their aspirations are. I like getting to know people. People make the place, and genuine, real, dynamic people are just really fun to be around.”

Finley’s personality “is full of energy, and she's a tireless worker,” Roussell said. “So I think those are the first two things that jump out. But because she's such a good human being, she has great relationships with others, and so I think her network is massive. She's lived all over the country, she's worked all over the country, so she has connections everywhere. I think that helps at a place like Virginia, where I think we can be a little more national in our recruiting.”

In 2017, Finley left Arizona, where she was an assistant coach, to join the staff at Florida. She spent two seasons as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach in May 2019.

Named the Gators’ interim head coach in July 2021, Finley was elevated to head coach in February 2022. She compiled a 93-75 overall record in her five seasons leading the program.

For three of Finley’s years in Gainesville, her colleagues in the athletic department included Shannon Wells, who’s now the head volleyball coach at UVA, and they’re still close friends.

“She’s the best,” Wells said of Finley.

When Finley arrived in Gainesville, Wells was associate head coach for Florida’s volleyball team. She was also the Gators’ recruiting coordinator and liked to see what tactics her counterparts in football and basketball were using in their pursuit of talent.

“I always felt like they were pretty innovative in what they were doing,” Wells said, “and when Kelly walked in, I introduced myself, and there was just an instant connection. We just really were able to bounce a bunch of ideas off of each other. And so when the opportunity came that she was going to possibly look at UVA, that's exactly where my mind went. I was like, ‘Wow, our recruiting is really going to step up.’ ”

Kelly Rae FinleyKelly Rae Finley

Recruiting has changed dramatically since Finley started coaching, in part because of the NIL opportunities student-athletes now have. Finley said she’s comfortable navigating this new era.

“Absolutely,” she said. “We’ve been doing this a long time, and obviously the NIL space has changed collegiate athletics in a major way. But relationships still stay the same. And we always talk about how there's a monetary value and a non-monetary value to what we do. And I think at the heart of all of this, sport originated as a supplement to education. And so for young women and student-athletes, it's important that they're growing and developing in more ways than just inside those four lines on the court.

“Women’s basketball is a big business, and college athletics is big business in general, but it also still originated as a supplement to education. And so when I look back on what I've learned in life, most of it I learned through the sport of basketball, through being on a team, through doing the hard, through trying your best and still not being good enough. Those are life lessons that I think sometimes we shy away from now in this day and age. But they build resiliency, they build character, and they build greatness.”

Finley and her fiancé, Shawn Wolf, have a 1-year-old son, Laken. Finley is still learning her way around Charlottesville, but she’s excited about working with Roussell in an athletic department led by Carla Williams.

“She’s a really dynamic boss and really a pioneer in this space,” Finley said. “And so the opportunity to be able to work for and with this great group of people was just something that really spoke to me in a lot of ways.”

Roussell’s staff also includes assistant coaches Kia Damon-Olson, Ariel Stephenson, Darren Guensch and Alex Louin, as well as director of video/analytics AJ Wahl. Louin also is the program’s director of operations.

Finley knew little about her new colleagues before accepting Roussell’s offer, she said, “but I know Aaron's character, I know who he is, I know what he stands for, and he has put together a tremendous staff of great people, hard-working people, intelligent, and, most of all, great teammates. To find success on the court, it's important that from administration to our student-athletes, to our coaching staff, to our support staff and everybody that touches the program, that we look at each other as teammates and treat each other as such. And I know that to be who Aaron is and how he runs a program. And so that was exciting to me.”

The Cavaliers are coming off a season in which they advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen, and their returning players include All-ACC guard Kymora Johnson, a graduate of nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield School.

Finley knows Johnson well, having attempted to sell her on Florida coming out of high school. “Tried to, but she’s Charlottesville through and through,” Finley said, smiling.

If she couldn’t work with Johnson at Florida, Finley is looking forward to doing so at UVA.

“She's really a special person,” Finley said. “Special player, too, but really a special person, somebody that is just very loyal, true, and is built of all the right things.”

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Aaron RoussellAaron Roussell