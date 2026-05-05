Virginia Track & Field Set for Regular Season Finale

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Virginia No. 20 men’s and women’s track and field program is set to compete at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier at Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex in Lynchburg, Va. on Wednesday, May 6.



How to Follow

Links to the live stats and the overall meet schedules are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Meet Details:

Schedule

Live Results



On the Horizon

The Cavaliers gear up for post-season competition beginning with the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Thursday through Saturday, May 14-16.