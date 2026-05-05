Tim Cowie/Todd Drexler Photos
Wahoo Central Podcast No. 437: Bowen Sargent
Bowen Sargent is in his 22nd year as head coach of the UVA men's golf team, which has won back-to-back ACC titles and is looking to improve on its runner-up finish at last year's NCAA Championships.
- Wahoo Central Podcast on Spotify Opens in a new window
- WCP on Apple Podcasts Opens in a new window
- Wahoo Central Podcast on iHeart Opens in a new window
- UVA Men's Golf on Instagram Opens in a new window
- UVA Men's Golf on X Opens in a new window
- Jeff White on X Opens in a new window
- Transcript Opens in a new window
Wahoo Central Podcast No. 437
May 05, 2026
Bowen Sargent : No. 437( Wahoo Central Podcast )
Bowen Sargent is in his 22nd year as head coach of the UVA men's golf team, which has won back-to-back ACC titles and is looking to improve on its runner-up finish at last year's NCAA Championships.