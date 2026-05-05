Wahoo Central Podcast No. 437: Bowen SargentWahoo Central Podcast No. 437: Bowen Sargent
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Wahoo Central Podcast No. 437: Bowen Sargent

Bowen Sargent is in his 22nd year as head coach of the UVA men's golf team, which has won back-to-back ACC titles and is looking to improve on its runner-up finish at last year's NCAA Championships.

Wahoo Central Podcast No. 437

Bowen Sargent
May 05, 2026
Bowen Sargent : No. 437( Wahoo Central Podcast )

Bowen Sargent is in his 22nd year as head coach of the UVA men's golf team, which has won back-to-back ACC titles and is looking to improve on its runner-up finish at last year's NCAA Championships.