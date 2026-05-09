Cavaliers Put Themselves in Elite Company Again

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — So consistently does the University of Virginia men’s tennis team win, year in and year out, that head coach Andres Pedroso could take it for granted. He doesn’t.

Every season brings new challenges, Pedroso knows, and winning isn’t easy. But the Cavaliers almost always put themselves in position to contend for championships, and this season is no exception.

With a 4-1 victory over No. 13 seed South Carolina on Friday night, No. 4 seed UVA advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the 19th time in the past 21 tournaments.

Made for the moment 😤🙌 pic.twitter.com/zlnsqcSH5r — Virginia Men's Tennis (@UVAMensTennis) May 9, 2026

Virginia (25-4) will face No. 5 seed Mississippi State or No. 12 seed Georgia on Thursday in Athens, Ga. Those teams meet in the NCAA tournament’s third round Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Miss.

The Wahoos are looking to leave Athens, where they won the NCAA title in 2017, with the program’s seventh crown. They’ve won two NCAA championships (2022 and ’23) under Pedroso.

Virginia’s lineup this year consists of senior Måns Dahlberg, junior Dylan Dietrich, sophomores Keegan Rice, Jangjun Kim and Stiles Brockett, and freshman Andres Santamarta Roig. It’s impossible to know for sure what will unfold in Athens, but “we’re in the mix,” Pedroso said after his team’s Sweet Sixteen victory at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

“This is the tournament where we play our best tennis every single year, and we're looking forward to Athens. Again, this is what Virginia does. They show up to the Elite Eight and make a push.”

Tickets booked for Athens 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/fwveJeIl3A — Virginia Men's Tennis (@UVAMensTennis) May 9, 2026

In its first five postseason matches this spring—three in the ACC tournament and two in the NCAAs—UVA won the doubles point only once. So shoring up that area was a point of emphasis as the Hoos prepared to face the Gamecocks (18-9).

“We took a really close look at it last week, probably the closest look we've taken at our doubles,” Pedroso said, “and I think you saw a difference there. So I’m proud of the guys for trusting the coaches and trusting the plan, and I thought they played well across the board.”

Two of the doubles matches finished within seconds of each other, and Virginia took both. At No. 2, Santamarta Roig and Kim won 6-2, and Brockett and Rice prevailed 6-3 at No. 3. On court No. 1, Dahlberg and Dietrich, the reigning NCAA doubles champions, were leading 5-3 when the point was clinched.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work every day just to get better,” Rice said. “We want the ball, we want to be active with the net, and we want to go and win the doubles matches. I think that's kind of been the key, to go out and win it. And that's kind of just accumulating each day in practice. We're getting more confidence in our partners, and I guess it showed up today.”

In singles, Rice was the only Cavalier to win his first set. That the Gamecocks fought back didn’t surprise Pedroso. He said he told his players “after doubles that I can guarantee them one thing, that South Carolina is going to fight like hell and they're going to respond from that doubles point. And that's what they did.”

There was no panic among the Cavaliers. At No. 2 singles, Rice won in straight sets to push their lead to 2-0, and each of his teammates won his second set, too.

“Everyone fights so hard for this team,” Brockett said. “You could feel the other guys' energy from across the courts. We all gave each other energy and gave ourselves a chance.”

Pedroso said: “I feel like the longer the match goes, the better our team gets. I think we got off to a little bit of a slow start on a couple of courts, and they just kept their composure and just kept competing. And that's what these guys have done all year.”