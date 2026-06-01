Hoos Will Look to Build on NCAA Experience

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — All across the country, college baseball teams saw their seasons end in NCAA regionals this weekend, so the Virginia Cavaliers had plenty of company. That didn’t make the conclusion of their first season under head coach Chris Pollard any less painful for them.

Second-seeded UVA survived one elimination game at the Hattiesburg Regional, defeating top-seeded Southern Mississippi 15-11 in 10 innings on Saturday afternoon. In the second one, though, the Wahoos fell 7-6 to third-seeded Jacksonville State on Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.

Both of the Hoos’ losses in this four-team regional were to Jax State, which swept Conference USA’s regular-season and tournament titles. The Gamecocks topped Virginia 15-7 on Friday night.

“They’re a really, really good club,” Pollard said Sunday evening. “They’re deep on the mound. They're dynamic. They can score in a lot of different ways. They're athletic. They play good defense. Certainly in all the years that I've been in NCAA tournaments, that's the best 3-seed that I've ever come up against.”

Jax State went up 4-0 on a second-inning grand slam and added three more runs in the seventh Sunday. Down 7-0, the Hoos nearly pulled off a stunning rally. They scored six runs in the top of the eighth—catcher Jake Weatherspoon doubled in three runs and shortstop Eric Becker a two-run double—to set up a tense finish.

“We knew that with that high-powered offense they were coming at some point,” Jax State head coach Steve Bieser said, “and it’s a testament to how they're coached over there, and how they just never quit and just keep coming at you.”

In the bottom of the ninth, Jax State summoned left-hander Josh Sibley from the bullpen. The Gamecocks’ starter Sunday was another left-hander, Steven Cash, who for seven innings baffled UVA batters with his off-speed pitches, and Sibley had similar success. He retired the Cavaliers in order to extend Jax State’s season.

“We've struggled with left-handed changeup all year,” Pollard said. “It's been a nemesis for us. I knew it was a tough matchup. We struggled with it again today.

“I thought we competed great once we got [Cash] out of the ball game and were able to put the tying and the go-ahead runs on base in the eighth. Our guys never stopped fighting. I thought we played a much cleaner game today than we did on Friday against a team that can put pressure on you in a lot of different ways.”

Virginia finished the season with a 37-23 record. The 37 wins are the second-most by a head coach in his first year at UVA. (Brian O’Connor’s 2004 team won 44 games.)

“Just reflecting back on the season, losing in the semifinals of a regional, that's not our aspirations,” Pollard said Sunday. “It's not the expectations for this program. But I will say this, this team did a lot of really good things over the course of this year: 37 wins against a top-15 schedule in the country.”

After missing the NCAA tournament in 2025, the Cavaliers went through a turbulent offseason. O’Connor left to take the same position at Mississippi State, and UVA hired Pollard, who’d been at Duke for 13 seasons.

For the coaching staff, last summer was like “drinking from a fire hose,” Pollard said. “We were trying to assemble a roster so quickly. You've got about 30 days to build a roster. And now we can go out and we can be more surgical in our approach to really filling needs around the good young players that are here and the good young players that are coming in, and really be in a position, when we hit the ground running in the fall, to have so much more continuity in terms of player development. And I'm very much looking forward to that.”

The roster figures to look much different in 2027. Several Cavaliers are out of eligibility, most notably left-fielder Harrison Didawick, and others, including juniors Becker, center-fielder AJ Gracia and second baseman Joe Tiroly, are expected to start pursuing professional baseball careers this summer.

Still, Pollard believes the momentum generated by this trip to the NCAA tournament will benefit his program.

“You're one of the 64 teams still left [after the NCAA selection show],” he said, “and I told our guys early in the week about 90% of college baseball would like to trade places with you right now. Is the goal to be a 1-seed and be hosting at Disharoon Park? Yeah, that's the goal every year, and to put this program in the very best position to go to Omaha. But to still be playing this weekend and still be playing on Sunday of a regional, it gives us momentum going into the offseason ... There’s a bunch of good young players [already in the program]. There's a bunch of good young players coming in, and we're going to bring in additional players along with them to put this program in a position to take the next step forward next year.”