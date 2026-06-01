Two Hoos Place At U.S. World Team Trials & Freestyle Nationals

GENEVA, Ohio – Two Virginia wrestlers placed at the U.S. World Team Trials over the weekend with Emmitt Sherlock taking fourth at 70kg in the U20 Trials and Nick Sanko taking fifth at the U23 Freestyle Nationals at
NOTING THE HOOS
- Emmitt Sherlock went 3-2 at the event, battling back through the consolation bracket to advance to the third-place match. He won three straight on the way to that third-place match.
- Nick Sanko went 5-0 to start the event, advancing to the semifinals before falling to the consolation bracket. He grabbed fifth after going 1-1 on the consolation side of the bracket.
- Mason Stefanelli finished just short of placing, going 4-2 as did Wynton Denkins who also went 4-2.
- The Cavaliers had 10 wrestlers in the field, including: Aiden Allen, Jayce Paridon, Macon Ayers, Dom Baker, Dylan Newsome and Jack Lesher.
U20 U.S. WORLD TEAM TRIALS
79kg • Emmitt Sherlock
QF: Joseph Jeter over Sherlock (Dec. 10-9)
Conso. QF: Sherlock over Maximus Dhabolt (Dec., 15-10)
Conso. Sub-Semis: Sherlock over Isreal Ibarra (TF, 10-0 [0:56])
Conso. Semis: Sherlock over Sullivan Ramos (Dec. 11-6)
Third Place Match: Elliott Humphries over Sherlock (Dec., 9-8)
U23 FREESTYLE NATIONALS
65kg
Aiden Allen
R64: Gavin Sheridan over Aiden Allen (TF 13-3 [3:10])
Conso. Sub-R64: Keagan Oler over Allen (Dec. 12-8)
70kg
Wynton Denkins
R128: Denkins over Kaiden Hoffman (TF 10-0 [0:25])
R64: Denkins over Amier Avazov (TF 13-2 [3:00])
R32: Denkins over August Hibler (Dec. 5-5)
R16: Denkins over Collin Arch (Dec., 6-5)
QF: Gavin Drexler over Denkins (TF 11-0 [0:55])
Conso. QF: Hayden Whidden over Denkins (Dec. 4-2)
Jayce Paridon
R128: Collin Arch over Paridon (TF 10-0 [3:16])
Conso. Sub-R64: Paridon over Peyton Harris (TF 10-0 [1:12])
Conso. R64: Paridon over Gavin Carroll (TF 10-0 [3:15])
Conso. Sub-R32: Emilio Trujillo-Deen over Paridon (TF 10-0 [3:16])
Nick Sanko
R128: Sanko over Jack Tongel (TF 10-0 [1:19])
R64: Sanko over Marley Washington (Fall, 0:39)
R32: Sanko over Kane Naaktgeboren (TF, 10-0 [1:20])
R16: Sanko over Anderson Heap (Dec., 8-6)
QF: Sanko over Maddox Shaw (Dec., 3-2)
SF: Brandt Harer over Sanko (TF 11-0 [5:10])
Conso. Semis: Connor Pierce over Sanko (Fall 3:24)
Fifth Place Match: Sanko over Cutter Sheets (TF 12-2 [2:49])
74kg
Macon Ayers
R128: Shane McFillin over Ayers (Dec. 8-1)
Conso. R64: Ayers over Zachary Little (Fall 2:00)
Conso. Sub-R32: Ayers over Shaymus MacIntosh (Dec. 14-7)
Conso. R32: Kellen Smith over Ayers (Dec., 6-5)
79kg
Dom Baker
R128: Baker over Braidon Woodward (Dec. 10-5)
R64: Baker over Hunter Andel (Dec. 8-5)
R32: Gunner Holland over Baker (Dec. 5-0)
Conso. R32: Dominic Lopez over Baker (MFF)
Mason Stefanelli
R128: Stefanelli over Cortilius Vann (TF 12-2 [4:34])
R64: Stefanelli over Husam Mustafa (TF 11-1 [3:00])
R32: Stefanelli over Tate Geiser (TF 11-0 [5:43])
R16: Collin Carrigan over Stefanelli (Dec. 9-1)
Conso. R16: Stefanelli over Jake Slotnick (Dec. 7-1)
Conso. Sub-QF: Collin Guffey over Stefanelli (TF 13-3 [3:42])
86kg
Dylan Newsome
R64: Newsome over Mason Marolo (TF 12-2 [2:19])
R32: Newsome over Christopher Mance III (TF 11-0 [3:48})
R16: Aidan Brenot over Newsome (Dec. 10-6)
Conso. R16: David Barrett over Newsome (Fall 3:21)
92kg
Jack Lesher
R64: Lesher over Derek Badgley (Dec. 14-6)
R32: Lesher over Coen Grimm (TF 10-0 [3:44])
R16: Dillon Bechtold over Lesher (Inj. Default 0:26)
Conso. R16: Ross over Lesher (MFF)