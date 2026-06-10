Cavalier Golf Trio Receives All-America Recognitions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s golfers Paul Chang, Ben James and Bryan Lee each earned All-America recognitions from PING/Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and Golfweek on Wednesday (June 10).

Earlier this month at the NCAA Championship James was named a tirst team PING All-American and added first team honors from Golfweek. He is only the fifth player in men’s collegiate golf history to be a four-time PING/GCAA First Team All-American. Both the GCAA and Golfweek listed Paul Chang on the second team while Bryan Lee earned honorable mention recognition from both outlets.

James concludes his career as the most decorated player in program history and will begin his professional career this weekend at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto. He was ranked No. 1 on PGA Tour University rankings the entire year and became the first Cavalier to earn his PGA Tour card through the PGA Tour U program. He was a finalist for three of college golf’s most prestigious awards – Ben Hogan, Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus. He finished in the top five of 10 of the 11 tournaments he competed in this season including a pair of wins.

Chang was recognized was an honorable mention All-American last season and was one of college golf’s hottest golfers down the stretch. Alongside James, he was a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award and earned PING East All-Region honors for the second-straight season. Chang finshed the year ranked No. 13 on the PGA Tour U rankings, earning him membership on PGA Tour Americas. He became the first UVA golfer to win tournaments in back-to-back weeks after victories at the Calusa Cup and UVA’s home tournament, the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial. Chang went 3-0 in match play and clinch UVA’s second-straight ACC Championship in the match play final.

Lee garnered All-America honorable mention honors for the second consecutive season. He posted six top 10 finished over the course of the 2025-26 season, including all three fall stroke play tournaments. Lee collected PING East All-Region accolades for the third time. Lee finished No. 17 on the 2025-26 PGA Tour University rankings, earning membership on PGA Tour Americas.