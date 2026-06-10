CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia outfielder AJ Gracia was named a Second Team All-America selection by Perfect Game on Wednesday (June 10). The junior becomes the first Cavalier to land All-American honors for the 2026 season.

The All-American selection is the first of Gracia’s career, while he becomes the first Cavalier to land second team honors from Perfect Game since Connelly Early in 2023.

In his first campaign on Grounds, Gracia batted .354 (75-for-212) with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs. The junior led the Cavaliers in batting average, slugging percentage (.632), on-base percentage (.489) and runs (64). The outfielder also paced the UVA offense with a team-best 24 multi-hit games and 18 multi-run contests.

Nationally, Gracia ranked in the top 75 in walks (47/51st), walks per game (0.84/66th), on-base percentage (.489/41st), runs (64/57th) and runs per game (1.14/57th).