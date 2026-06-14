Jangjun Kim Wins ITF WTT M15 Singles Title

TOKYO - Virginia rising junior Jangjun Kim won his first career ITF World Tennis Tour singles title on Sunday (June 14) at the M15 tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

This is the first ITF WTT singles title of his career. He won his first career doubles title two weeks ago (May 30) in South Korea.

Kim won two matches in the qualifying tournament to earn a spot in the singles main draw. He won his first three main draw matches in straight sets before taking his semifinal match against HikaruShiraishi 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the final, where he topped Naoya Honda 6-2, 6-3 to take the title.