Zatkowski Invited to U.S. Collegiate National Team Training Camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Rising junior Henry Zatkowski is set to join the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp when it opens June 27. He is one of 56 invitees to the camp that features the premier non-draft-eligible college players from across the country.

Zatkowski is slated to become the first UVA pitcher since Jay Woolfolk in 2023 to earn a USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp invitation. Overall, Virginia has been represented on seven of the last eight collegiate national teams dating back to 2017.

The Virginia lefthander went 8-2 with a 4.57 ERA in 18 appearances, including 12 starts, during his first campaign on Grounds. Zatkowski led the UVA pitching staff in strikeouts and innings pitched with 96 Ks in 84.2 frames.

The summer schedule will kick off with three days of doubleheaders for a combined six games between June 27-29, as the Stars and Stripes teams will play three games apiece. The teams will travel to Burlington, North Carolina, on June 27 to play the Appalachian League’s Greeneville Flyboys and Burlington Sock Puppets at Burlington Athletic Stadium. The teams will then travel to Danville, Virginia, on June 28 to play the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Doughboys and Danville Otterbots at American Legion Post 325 Field. The exhibition slate will wrap up June 29 when the Stars and Stripes teams each play the Appalachian League Select Team at the National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

Following the three days of exhibition games, the annual Stars vs. Stripes series will begin June 30 at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The next three games will be held at the National Training Complex July 1-3, and the series will return to Segra Stadium July 4 for the finale. The annual five-game Stars vs. Stripes series is a product of the Collegiate National Team Training Camp that features 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible collegiate players in the country.

Cavaliers on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team