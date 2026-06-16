Alumni Spotlight: Gloria Douglas

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Her University of Virginia soccer career ended in December 2013 at the College Cup in Cary, N.C. Twelve-plus years later, forward Gloria Douglas has yet to put away her cleats. Her journey as a professional has taken her to Norway, Japan, Ireland, Sweden, Iceland, Germany and, most recently, Spain, and her passion for the game remains strong.

“Gloria is an amazing woman,” UVA head women’s soccer coach Steve Swanson said this week. “She’s just full of life.”

After her final game as a Cavalier, Douglas said recently, she didn’t expect a long pro career to follow. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UVA in the spring of 2014 and was interested in attending nursing school. But when an opportunity arose for her to play for Røa IL in Oslo, Norway, Swanson encouraged Douglas to give it a try.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ but then I did it,” Douglas recalled. “And then after that, I’ve never stopped playing. So it opened a whole new world for me.”

Her love of soccer has kept her going, said Douglas, a member of Puerto Rico’s national team. She’s also loved life in Spain, where she’s played for Zaragoza CFF, CD Femarguin, CD Pradejón and CD Argual.

“First of all, the soccer is amazing,” Douglas said. “Second of all, [it’s been great] to learn Spanish and be in a different country, and I've had really, really good friends over the years there. My uncle lives there as well. So it’s been a good little set-up for me, where I really just enjoy being there, and the European lifestyle has been really amazing.”

She laughed. “I'm playing on an island, close to the beach, in the sun. I can't really complain too much.”

Douglas, who grew up in Fayetteville, N.C., arrived on Grounds in the summer of 2010. She made the ACC’s All-Freshman Team and helped the Wahoos reach the NCAA tournament’s third round that fall. By the time she concluded her college career, she’d played in 96 games, which tied her for the most in program history.

“I still look back at UVA,” Douglas said, “and I’m so grateful to have met so many amazing people and so many amazing girls, and I still talk to Steve to this day.”

During her college career, Virginia went 74-16-6 and advanced to the NCAA tournament four times.

Douglas and her classmates “had an energy about them,” Swanson said. “Gloria in particular played with an enthusiasm that you just don't see very often. She would pick up an entire training session. She would pick up an entire game. She had that quality. Just an infectious smile, amazing energy, and she could lift and bring out another level in everyone. That’s a gift.”

In 2013, the Hoos finished 24-1-1 after losing to UCLA in the NCAA semifinals. A penalty-kick shootout decided the game.

Douglas recognizes now how special that team was. At the time, she and her teammates “were just having fun,” Douglas said, “and we didn't realize we were actually doing really, really well. I think it was a testament to our team culture and the girls that year that we were so close and how we really worked for each other and really trusted each other and respected each other. I don’t think you get that a lot, maybe ever, really, to be honest.”

One of her most treasured memories is the 2012 ACC tournament. In the championship game, UVA hammered Maryland 4-0 in Cary to secure its first title since 2004.

“Because I'm from North Carolina, I literally had so many of my friends and my parents there,” Douglas said. “I just remember being so happy. I wanted to freeze that moment in my life. I think everything just went right for us that day. Everything was like a movie to me in that moment.”