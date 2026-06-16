Andres Pedroso Named ITA/Dunlop National Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Lockhart Family Head Men's Tennis Coach Andres Pedroso has been named the ITA/Dunlop National Coach of the Year, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Tuesday (June 16).

It marks the third time Pedroso has earned the accolade. He previously won it in back-to-back seasons following Virginia's 2022 and '23 national championships.

Pedroso guided the fourth-seeded Cavaliers to the NCAA title this spring. It was the program's seventh NCAA championship. Under Pedroso's leadership, senior Måns Dahlberg and junior Dylan Dietrich won the 2025 NCAA Doubles Championship in the fall, Dahlberg, Dietrich and sophomore Keegan Rice were named 2026 NCAA Division I ITA All-Americans and Virginia finished the season with a 28-4 record.

This is the fifth time a UVA head coach has been named the ITA’s national award winner, with Brian Boland earning the recognition in 2008 and 2016.