June 15, 2026 • IR Iran 2-2 New Zealand
IR Iran goals: Rezaeian (32), Mohebbi (64)
New Zealand goals: Just (7, 54)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Former Cavalier standout Joe Bell played the full 90 minutes making his FIFA World Cup debut for New Zealand. Despite taking the lead on two occasions, New Zealand was denied its first-ever World Cup victory, sharing the points in a 2-2 draw with IR Iran.
After Mehdi Taremi tested Max Crocombe in a lively opening, Elijah Just went one better to give the All Whites the lead with a low, drilled finish.
NEW ZEALAND SCORES ITS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP! 🇳🇿— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2026
Elijah Just puts it in the net! pic.twitter.com/lzkYOijn8w
Chris Wood was instrumental in the breakthrough goal and the big striker was at it again moments later as he found Sarpreet Singh, who forced an unconvincing save from Alireza Beiranvand.
Iran responded in kind through Taremi, whose 20-yard strike crashed against the upright before the first hydration break. The pause seemed to work in favour of Amir Ghalenoei's team, who returned with greater intent and quickly found an equaliser.
Ramin Rezaeian broke through the defensive line and calmly finished with the outside of his boot past Crocombe, bringing the score to 1-1.
New Zealand restored their advantage early in the second half when Wood released Just for a clipped finish over the advancing Beiranvand. The go-ahead goal was scored off a counter attack which was launched by Bell who won the ball at midfield to set the attack in motion.
"This is fabulous from New Zealand!" - @JacquiOatley 🗣️— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2026
Just bags his brace! pic.twitter.com/IwdIulN8GN
However, Iran weren't behind for long. Goalscorer Rezaeian turned provider, delivering an inch-perfect cross for Mohammad Mohebbi to power a header in off the inside of the post.
There was no separating the teams in the closing stages, with Wood heading straight at Beiranvand in added time. New Zealand's bid for a first World Cup victory rolls on to their next Group G assignment against Egypt on 21 June. Iran, meanwhile, face Belgium, with all four sides locked on one point apiece after Matchday 1.
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