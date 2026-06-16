Former Virginia men’s soccer standouts, Derrick Etienne (’15) and Joe Bell (’19) are set to represent Haiti and New Zealand in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both players are making their first trip to a World Cup with their respective national teams.

Etienne has been capped 48 times for the Haiti men’s national team while recording eight goals and 10 assists in international play. He made seven appearances for Haiti in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers netting one goal and one assist. Etienne's father, Derrick Sr., played for the Haiti national team, as did his uncle Darrell, while his sister Danielle took part in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Haiti is making its first world cup appearance wince 1974 – and just the second in the country's history – after capturing the top spot in Group C of Concacaf qualifying. Haiti will look to advance out of the group stage for the first time in its history.

Joe Bell has been capped 32 times for the New Zealand men’s national team while recording one goal and five assists for his country including one goal and two assists in Oceania World Cup Qualifiers. He also represented New Zealand at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where the All Whites finished third in Group A.

New Zealand qualified for the World Cup after securing the Oceania Football Confederation's lone direct spot. The appearance marks New Zealand's third at the World Cup and first since South Africa 2010.