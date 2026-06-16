Eaton Earns Academic All-America Honors, Leads Hoos In CSC Awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior first baseman Macee Eaton added to her season accolades on Tuesday (June 16) when she earned Academic All-America honors from College Sports Communicators (CSC) it was announced by the organization.



Eaton was a third-team selection, capping off a season that saw the junior earn All-America honors from the NFCA after helping lead the Cavaliers to a third straight NCAA Regional and an appearance in the regional final at Tennessee.



She is the seventh Cavalier to earn Academic All-America honors from the organization. She joins Virginia student-athletes Judith Ellen Brown (1985), Margaret Lluy (1985), Robin Bergen (1989), Lisa Palmer (1989), Jamie Hahn (1996) and Jade Hylton (2025) in earning the accolade.



Eaton set the program’s single-season mark for RBI (66) this year, breaking her own record of 63 that she set as a sophomore in 2025. She broke into the top 10 all-time at Virginia in career home runs (28) and has moved into the top five in career RBI (145) and multiple-RBI games (40). She also is top five in a season for hits (72), doubles (17), home runs (13) and multiple-RBI games (19) in 2026.



Defensively, Eaton was also the top fielding first baseman in the ACC with a .997 fielding percentage as she committed only one error on the season.



