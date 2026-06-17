Hoos Starting From Good Place

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — At this time last year, Thijs De Ridder was in Europe, waiting to hear if the NCAA would clear him to play basketball at the University of Virginia.

Twelve months later, the 6-foot-9 forward from Belgium is one of the cornerstones of head coach Ryan Odom’s program at UVA. The 2026-27 Cavaliers held their first summer practice Wednesday morning at John Paul Jones Arena, and De Ridder could not have looked more comfortable in a leadership role, assisting the team’s newcomers however he could.

“It’s different, because I’m here from the start of the summer,” said De Ridder, a first-team All-ACC selection in 2025-26. “Last year at this moment I was still figuring out if I was eligible or not. So I'm happy to be here.”

From a team that finished 30-6 last season, its first under Odom, Virginia lost Malik Thomas, Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso, Dallin Hall and Devin Tillis, each of whom had arrived on Grounds with only one season of eligibility remaining.

All of the players who were able to return, however, chose to do so, and that group includes De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Grünloh, Elijah Gertrude, Martin Carrere, Carter Lang, Silas Barksdale, Desmond Roberts and Owen Odom.

“It’s nice to have familiar faces,” Ryan Odom said.

“I think it's huge,” De Ridder said. “We’ve got to take advantage of it, for sure. If we can keep that connection going this year, I think we’ll be great.”

Returning such a strong nucleus, Odom said, allows the Wahoos “to be a little bit further ahead just in terms of our systems and how we operate. For instance: How do we warm up? How do we get ready for a practice? Tiny things. Huddling up. What do you say when you're in the huddle? All the culture things that we have.

“These older guys, they know it. They've been here and they've been through some things together, some positive and ultimately, at the end of the season, some disappointing experiences, which should drive us all summer. So now it's just about getting everybody connected and on the same page and onboarding these new guys and giving them a chance to be themselves over the summer.”

Virginia has added five scholarship players since the end of last season: transfers Christian Harmon (Arkansas State), Jurian Dixon (UC Irvine), Kalu Anya (Saint Louis) and Jan Vide (Loyola Marymount) and freshman Favour Ibe, a 7-foot-1 center from Lanham, Md.

“Of course I'm going to miss the guys from last year,” De Ridder said, “but these guys are really great. They fit in the group really well. So we're trying to build up now, and I'm excited for the summer.”

His advice for the newcomers?

“Enjoy Charlottesville,” De Ridder said. “Enjoy the fans. They're amazing. Just let it flow. There's no pressure right now, so if you make a mistake, just make a mistake. No worry. The old guys got you. The coaches got you, so just enjoy.”