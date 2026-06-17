Dylan Dietrich Named ITA National Player of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Dylan Dietrich has been named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Men's Tennis National Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday (June 17).

This is the third time a Cavalier has earned the national honor. Dietrich joins Somdev Devvarman, who won in back-to-back seasons in 2007 and 2008.

A three-time ITA All-American for singles and reigning ACC Player of the Year, Dietrich concluded his junior campaign at No. 1 in the ITA singles rankings, where he has remained since April 7. He posted a 29-4 overall record with a team-leading 24-1 mark this spring on court one. His only loss of the spring came against Aidan Kim of Ohio State in the semifinals of ITA Indoors on Feb. 16 before he went on to record wins in his final 17 completed matches.

Dietrich earned five wins in Virginia's NCAA championship run, beginning with a straight-sets victory over Rider's Cole Thurger and a 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-4 defeat of two-time NCAA Singles Champion, then-No. 5 Michael Zheng, to clinch UVA's NCAA second round match against Columbia. He then went 3-0 in Athens, including wins over Mississippi State's ninth-ranked Benito Sanchez Martinez in the quarterfinals and Wake Forest's 27th-ranked DK Suresh in the semifinals. He capped his season with a thrilling 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-4 win over Texas' third-ranked Sebastian Gorzny to clinch Virginia's seventh team NCAA title and earn NCAA Championships Tournament MVP recognition.

With partner Måns Dahlberg, Dietrich was crowned 2025 NCAA Doubles Champion in the fall. He earned ITA Doubles All-America honors, his first time earning the accolade, and became the fourth player in program history to win both an NCAA team title and an NCAA doubles title.

Dietrich was named the CSC Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for men's tennis, also earning first team Academic All-America honors. He was selected to the All-ACC first team in singles, as well as the All-ACC first team in doubles (with Dahlberg) and third team (with Stiles Brockett).