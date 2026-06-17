Quartet of Cavaliers Set to Compete at USATF U20 Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia men's and women’s track and field team will send four athletes to the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Thursday and Friday, June 18-19.
How to Follow
Links to the live stats and meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).
Links to the live stats and meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).
Meet Details:
Schedule
Live Results
Qualifiers:
*Pending qualification
|Name
|Day
|Event
|Times (Pacific)
|Henry Acorn
|Thursday
|800m Prelim
|1:10 p.m. PT
|Friday
|800m Final*
|4:55 p.m. PT
|Friday
|1500m Final
|3:55 p.m. PT
|Cassie Callis
|Thursday
|Heptathlon Day 1
|Begins at 11:21 a.m. PT
|Friday
|Heptathlon Day 2
|Begins at 9 a.m. PT
|Anders Felts
|Thursday
|400m Hurdles Prelim
|1:26 p.m. PT
|Friday
|400m Hurdles Final*
|4:44 p.m. PT
|Ava Rice
|Friday
|100m Hurdles Prelim
|4:18 p.m. PT
|Friday
|100m Hurdles Final*
|5:13 p.m. PT