Quartet of Cavaliers Set to Compete at USATF U20 Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia men's and women’s track and field team will send four athletes to the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Thursday and Friday, June 18-19.

How to Follow

Links to the live stats and meet schedule are available at Links to the live stats and meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account ( @UVAtfcc ).