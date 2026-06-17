Track & FieldTrack & Field

Quartet of Cavaliers Set to Compete at USATF U20 Outdoor Championships

Four Cavaliers are set to compete at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Thursday and Friday, June 18-19.

EUGENE, Ore. – The Virginia men's and women’s track and field team will send four athletes to the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Thursday and Friday, June 18-19. 
 
How to Follow
Links to the live stats and meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Meet Details:
Schedule
Live Results

Qualifiers:
*Pending qualification 

Name Day Event Times (Pacific)
Henry Acorn Thursday 800m Prelim 1:10 p.m. PT
  Friday 800m Final* 4:55 p.m. PT
  Friday 1500m Final  3:55 p.m. PT
Cassie Callis Thursday Heptathlon Day 1 Begins at 11:21 a.m. PT
  Friday Heptathlon Day 2 Begins at 9 a.m. PT
Anders Felts Thursday 400m Hurdles Prelim 1:26 p.m. PT
  Friday 400m Hurdles Final* 4:44 p.m. PT
Ava Rice Friday 100m Hurdles Prelim 4:18 p.m. PT
  Friday 100m Hurdles Final* 5:13 p.m. PT