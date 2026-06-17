Virginia Receives $5 Million Commitment from Dr. Scott Wagner and Kristin NormanVirginia Receives $5 Million Commitment from Dr. Scott Wagner and Kristin Norman

Virginia Receives $5 Million Commitment from Dr. Scott Wagner and Kristin Norman

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced a $5 million commitment from Dr. Scott Wagner and Kristin Norman that will provide critical immediate resources for Virginia football, Virginia men's basketball and scholarship support across Virginia's women's sports programs.

The milestone commitment strengthens football and men's basketball operational support while expanding scholarship opportunities for Virginia women's sports. Scott and Kristin’s commitment is the largest gift in the history of the Men's Basketball Enhancement Fund and one of the largest gifts ever made to the Football Enhancement Fund.

In addition, a portion of the gift will help establish resources to support new scholarships across Virginia women's sports, further strengthening opportunities for student-athletes across Grounds.

Scott and Kristin’s commitment will provide essential current-use resources for Virginia Athletics while expanding the capacity to compete at the highest levels in a rapidly evolving landscape for collegiate sports. Investments in competitive excellence, student-athlete support and scholarship opportunities provide the foundation for sustained success while creating meaningful opportunities for student-athletes. More importantly, their gift serves as an invitation to alumni, former student-athletes, parents, fans and friends to join in advancing Virginia Athletics.

The gift builds upon a remarkable period of success, including a historic 11-win football season and a 30-win men’s basketball campaign in 2025, while helping provide the scholarship resources necessary to compete for championships and sustain excellence at the highest levels of women’s Olympic sports.

Message From Dr. Scott Wagner & Kristin Norman motivation to give 
“Some of our most cherished memories have come through sports and our connection to Virginia Athletics. Athletics have played a defining role in our lives and in shaping the values that have guided our family. Through sports, we have learned the importance of respect, loyalty, hard work and pursuing meaningful results. We see those same values reflected every day in Virginia’s student-athletes, coaches and staff. It is our hope that this gift helps ensure future generations of Cavaliers have the opportunity to grow, compete, and lead through the lessons that sports uniquely provide and experience the same lifelong impact athletics has had on our family.”

Image (5)

"Scott and Kristin have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to our student-athletes, coaches and sport programs. Their generosity reflects a belief in the power of athletics to transform lives and a vision for Virginia's future that will impact generations of Cavaliers. This gift strengthens our ability to compete for championships while expanding opportunities for our student-athletes across multiple sports.”

Message From Dr. Carla Williams – Director of Athletics
Women's TennisCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - MAY 03 - Athletics Director Carla Williams during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Washington Huskies at Boar's Head Resort in Charlottesville, VA on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Photo by Grace Landini/Virginia Athletics

“This gift represents far more than support for individual programs. It is a statement of belief in what Virginia Athletics can be at its very best. Scott and Kristin’s remarkable generosity will provide immediate resources across football, men’s basketball and women’s sports, directly empowering student-athletes and coaches to pursue excellence every day.”

Message From Kevin Miller – Virginia Athletics Foundation Executive Director & Deputy Athletics Director

About the Virginia Athletics Foundation
The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) proudly supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I programs by connecting philanthropic opportunities with donor intent. Cavalier Olympic sport programs consistently rank among the nation’s best, but their continued success depends on strong philanthropic investment. The leadership and generosity reflected in gifts like this ignite the spirit of Virginia Athletics, fueling championship pursuits, enriching the student-athlete experience, and inspiring the next generation of Cavaliers. For more information about supporting UVA student-athletes through a gift that is most meaningful to you, please visit Virginia Athletics Foundation or email vafweb@virginia.edu