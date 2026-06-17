Virginia Receives $5 Million Commitment from Dr. Scott Wagner and Kristin Norman

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced a $5 million commitment from Dr. Scott Wagner and Kristin Norman that will provide critical immediate resources for Virginia football, Virginia men's basketball and scholarship support across Virginia's women's sports programs.

The milestone commitment strengthens football and men's basketball operational support while expanding scholarship opportunities for Virginia women's sports. Scott and Kristin’s commitment is the largest gift in the history of the Men's Basketball Enhancement Fund and one of the largest gifts ever made to the Football Enhancement Fund.

In addition, a portion of the gift will help establish resources to support new scholarships across Virginia women's sports, further strengthening opportunities for student-athletes across Grounds.

Scott and Kristin’s commitment will provide essential current-use resources for Virginia Athletics while expanding the capacity to compete at the highest levels in a rapidly evolving landscape for collegiate sports. Investments in competitive excellence, student-athlete support and scholarship opportunities provide the foundation for sustained success while creating meaningful opportunities for student-athletes. More importantly, their gift serves as an invitation to alumni, former student-athletes, parents, fans and friends to join in advancing Virginia Athletics.

The gift builds upon a remarkable period of success, including a historic 11-win football season and a 30-win men’s basketball campaign in 2025, while helping provide the scholarship resources necessary to compete for championships and sustain excellence at the highest levels of women’s Olympic sports.

Message From Dr. Scott Wagner & Kristin Norman motivation to give

“Some of our most cherished memories have come through sports and our connection to Virginia Athletics. Athletics have played a defining role in our lives and in shaping the values that have guided our family. Through sports, we have learned the importance of respect, loyalty, hard work and pursuing meaningful results. We see those same values reflected every day in Virginia’s student-athletes, coaches and staff. It is our hope that this gift helps ensure future generations of Cavaliers have the opportunity to grow, compete, and lead through the lessons that sports uniquely provide and experience the same lifelong impact athletics has had on our family.”