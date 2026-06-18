Strong Start for Callis at USATF U20 Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Henry Acorn, Cassie Callis and Anders Felts of the Virginia men's and women's track and field team kickstarted competition at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oregon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, June 18.
Heptathlon Day 1
5. Cassie Callis 3153 points
|100m Hurdles
5th | 14.44
|High Jump
6th | 1.61m/5-3.25 PB
|
Shot Put
|200m
6th | 25.22 PB
PB = Personal Best
Coming up day 2: Long Jump, Javelin, 800m
More Performances
- Anders Felts recorded a 15th place finish in the men's 400-meters hurdles prelims clocking 52.36.
- Henry Acorn competed in the 800-meter prelims clocking 1:55.79 to finish 21st.
Day 2 Schedule
*Pending qualification
|Name
|Day
|Event
|Times (Pacific)
|Henry Acorn
|Friday
|1500m Final
|3:55 p.m. PT
|Cassie Callis
|Friday
|Heptathlon Day 2
|Begins at 9 a.m. PT
|Ava Rice
|Friday
|100m Hurdles Prelim
|4:18 p.m. PT
|Friday
|100m Hurdles Final*
|5:13 p.m. PT
Up Next:
Competition at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships continues on Friday June 19 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Cassie Callis is set to continue competition in the women's heptathlon while Henry Acorn and Ava Rice will compete in the men's 1500-meter and women's 100-meter hurdles prelims.