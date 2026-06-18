Strong Start for Callis at USATF U20 Outdoor Championships

100m Hurdles

5th | 14.44 High Jump

6th | 1.61m/5-3.25 PB Shot Put

2nd | 11.41m/37-5.25 200m

6th | 25.22 PB

Anders Felts recorded a 15th place finish in the men's 400-meters hurdles prelims clocking 52.36.

Henry Acorn competed in the 800-meter prelims clocking 1:55.79 to finish 21st.

Name Day Event Times (Pacific) Henry Acorn Friday 1500m Final 3:55 p.m. PT Cassie Callis Friday Heptathlon Day 2 Begins at 9 a.m. PT Ava Rice Friday 100m Hurdles Prelim 4:18 p.m. PT Friday 100m Hurdles Final* 5:13 p.m. PT

5. Cassie Callis 3153 pointsPB= Personal BestComing up day 2: Long Jump, Javelin, 800m*Pending qualification

Up Next:

Competition at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships continues on Friday June 19 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Cassie Callis is set to continue competition in the women's heptathlon while Henry Acorn and Ava Rice will compete in the men's 1500-meter and women's 100-meter hurdles prelims.