Volleyball Announces 2026 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball program released its 2026 schedule on Thursday (June 18). The highlights of the 2026 slate include 16 home matches and eight contests against teams that made the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

After a pair of preseason exhibitions at James Madison (Aug. 15) and Vanderbilt (Aug. 21), season six of the Shannon Wells era opens the regular season at home with a pair of matches against American (Aug. 30) and Liberty (Sept. 1).

After playing William & Mary (Sept. 4) and VCU (Sept. 5) in the VCU Invitational, the Cavaliers will return home to host the Alabama Crimson Tide (Sept. 9) as part of “Showdown At the Net” between the ACC and SEC.

To close out non-conference play, UVA will head south to the Sunshine State for a showdown with UCF (Sept. 12) before hosting George Washington (Sept. 15) and Ohio State in a pair of back-to-back matches on Sept. 18 and 19.

Virginia opens ACC play with a four-match road swing against Clemson (Sept. 25), Georgia Tech (Sept. 27), Cal (Oct. 2) and Stanford (Oct. 3).

Following the trip to the West Coast, UVA is slated to host Duke (Oct. 9) and North Carolina (Oct. 11) to open the home portion of league play.

The Commonwealth Clash matches presented by Smithfield between Virginia and Virginia Tech are scheduled for Oct. 14 (Wednesday) in Charlottesville and Oct. 16 (Friday) in Blacksburg.

Virginia’s remaining ACC home matches include Miami (Oct. 30), Florida State (Nov. 1), Louisville (Nov. 6), Notre Dame (Nov. 8), Pittsburgh (Nov. 20), SMU (Nov. 22) and Boston College (Nov. 25).

UVA’s other ACC road contests are against Syracuse (Oct. 23), Boston College (Oct. 25), Wake Forest (Nov. 13), NC State (Nov. 15) and Florida State (Nov. 28).

Broadcast designations, including matches on the ACC network, will be posted to VirginiaSports.com once announced by the ACC and ESPN. Start times are subject to change based on broadcast selections.