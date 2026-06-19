Kate Douglass Sets 50 Free World Record

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Virginia swimming alumna Kate Douglass broke the world record in the 50m Freestyle on Friday (June 19) at the TYR Pro Swim Series event at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Douglass clocked a 23.59 in the final of the 50m Freestyle, taking two hundredths off the previous world record of 23.61, which was set by Sarah Sjostrom in 2023. Gretchen Walsh finished second in the event behind Douglass, coming in with a 23.78, moving her up to No. 5 on the all-time list in the event.

Douglass annihilated the previous American record of 23.91, which she shared with Walsh.

This is Douglass' first individual long course meters world record. She helped set two world LCM relay records and holds three short-course meters world records in the 100 SCM Free, 200 SCM Breast and 200 SCM IM.

Rising junior Anna Moesch placed third in the 50m Free with a personal-best time of 24.20, a mark that is the fourth fastest in the world this year, behind Douglass, Walsh and Australian world champion Meg Harris.

The Cavaliers have 27 current student-athletes, alumni and members of their pro-training group competing in the four-day event in Indianapolis.

The meet concludes on Saturday (June 20) with the 800m Free, 50m Fly, 100m Breast and 100m Free. Prelims are at 9 am with finals at 6 pm.

OTHER FRIDAY RESULTS