Virginia and Vanderbilt to Play Football Home-and-Home Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia and Vanderbilt have come to an agreement on a football home-and-home series set to take place in Nashville in 2028 and Charlottesville in 2031. It will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the two schools since 1975.

The first game of the series is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2028, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The date for the matchup in 2031 will be announced later. Vanderbilt will be the first SEC team to visit Scott Stadium since 2002, when UVA defeated South Carolina, 34-21, in front of 60,171 fans.

The meeting in 2028 will be the 22nd in an all-time series that was first played in 1895 in Atlanta, a 6-4 Virginia victory. The Commodores own a 12-7-2 advantage in the all-time series.

Virginia now has three non-conference opponents set for the 2028 season - Vanderbilt (Sept. 16), Richmond (Sept. 23) and James Madison (TBA).

2026 VIRGINIA FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION

Season Tickets – on sale now with reserved seats priced as low as $180 for seven home football games at Scott Stadium this fall.

Family Four Packs (4-10 seats) – Four season tickets starting at just $560 total.

UVA Faculty/Staff and Young Alumni Discounted Tickets – Current full-time UVA Faculty and Staff, Young Alumni (within 5 years of graduation), and Contributing Members of the Alumni Association are eligible for a 20% discount - call the UVA Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 and provide your computing ID.

PREMIUM TAILGATING

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season and single game packages are available on revelxp.com. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.

SEASON PARKING PASSES

With a minimum Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) Annual Fund gift requirement between $1,750 to $7,500 fans have the opportunity to purchase full season parking passes for the 2026 season. The corresponding permit purchase price ranges from $300 to $350. For more information regarding football parking, please contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) at 434-982-5555 or email vafweb@virginia.edu