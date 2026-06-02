Virginia Signs Sintija Aukštikalnytė to Financial Aid Agreement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball head coach Aaron Roussell announced Tuesday (June 2) that Sintija Aukštikalnytė (Lithuania) will join the program for the 2026-27 season.

“Sintija will be a very exciting player for us and for fans to watch,” Roussell said. “Her versatility and athleticism will be a huge boost for this roster. She is a proven scorer and competitor at a high-level in international play. She has the ability to be a great defender and playmaker on that end, which will be a great addition for us as well.”

Aukštikalnytė, a 5-10 guard joins the Cavalier program after playing in EuroLeague Women for Kibirkstis in 2026.

On the international stage, Aukštikalnytė has represented the Lithuanian youth national teams at multiple levels. She was named to the All-Star Five after her performance at FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket Division B where she averaged 22.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The following season, she averaged 18.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game to help lead her team to an appearance in the U20 EuroBasket Final.

She made her senior national team debut in 2025, logging a pair of appearances for Lithuania at the 2027 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket Qualifiers.

Aukštikalnytė joins a list of eight newcomers to the 2026-27 roster which includes Erica Gribble (Greensburg, Pa.) Mary-Anna Asare (VCU), Caterina Piatti (Florida), Lyla Coogen (Arlington, Va.), Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic), Janaé Walker (Rutgers) and Eris Lester (Alabama)