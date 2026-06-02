Virginia to Open 1931 Club at Scott Stadium in 2027

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia athletics announced the establishment of the “1931 Club” at Scott Stadium, a premium club seating option centered on the 50-yard line of the west sideline. Renovation of the current stadium press box space will begin at the conclusion of the 2026 season and is scheduled to be available for the 2027 home opener.

The club’s name is a nod to the stadium’s first season and first game on Oct. 15, 1931 against VMI.

The new experience will deliver unmatched views of every play while setting a new standard for comfort and premium amenities. It also offers UVA’s most dedicated supporters with a unique opportunity to play a leadership role in shaping the future of Virginia Athletics.