Virginia to Open 1931 Club at Scott Stadium in 2027Virginia to Open 1931 Club at Scott Stadium in 2027

Conceptual rendering. Subject to change

Virginia to Open 1931 Club at Scott Stadium in 2027

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia athletics announced the establishment of the “1931 Club” at Scott Stadium, a premium club seating option centered on the 50-yard line of the west sideline. Renovation of the current stadium press box space will begin at the conclusion of the 2026 season and is scheduled to be available for the 2027 home opener.

The club’s name is a nod to the stadium’s first season and first game on Oct. 15, 1931 against VMI.

The new experience will deliver unmatched views of every play while setting a new standard for comfort and premium amenities. It also offers UVA’s most dedicated supporters with a unique opportunity to play a leadership role in shaping the future of Virginia Athletics.

Conceptual rendering. Subject to change.Conceptual rendering. Subject to change.

The renovation will elevate the game-day experience through enhanced premium seating offerings, including three distinct options: Ledge, Club, and Drink Rail seating. Ledge and Club seating will pair outdoor seating with access to a climate-controlled indoor hospitality space featuring expanded food and beverage selections, dedicated restrooms and best-in-class service and operations.

"A record-breaking 11-win season proved what’s possible when a program is built with purpose, vision and exceptional leadership. Guided by years of thoughtful planning and research, our investment in new premium seating at Scott Stadium will create a premier experience for our fans and strengthen our ability to compete for championships for years to come.”

- Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams

The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) is now accepting digital interest form submissions for the newest premium club experience for UVA football games.

As part of the project, press and media operations will relocate to the north end of Scott Stadium following the 2026 season.

New 1931 Club – Scott Stadium

Located on the west side of Scott Stadium between the 30-yard lines, the 1931 Club will deliver an elevated home sideline experience –blending modern amenities with the enduring spirit of UVA’s most cherished gameday traditions.

Premium amenities include:

  • VIP private entrance
  • Complimentary rotating game day buffet
  • Cash bar featuring craft and domestic beer, wine, and specialty cocktails
  • Climate-controlled lounge
  • Private restrooms
  • Flat-screen TVs
  • Priority access to concerts and other stadium events
  • Enhanced parking priority
Conceptual rendering. Subject to change.Conceptual rendering. Subject to change.

Premium Seating Options

* All premium seating options include full pre-game and in-game access to the 1931 Club

Drink Rail Seating

A unique climate-controlled experience featuring reserved indoor chairback seating paired with a drink rail ledge.

Club Seats

Located on the 50-yard line, these outdoor seats feature upgraded chairbacks and are just steps from all 1931 Club amenities.

Ledge Seats

The most spacious outdoor premium option, offering enhanced legroom, upgraded chairbacks, and a personal ledge for food and beverages.

Access & Priority Deadline

The priority request deadline for the New 1931 Club at Scott Stadium is Tuesday, September 1. VAF Sabre Society members and Annual Fund supporters will be prioritized.

Learn More

For additional information or to express interest, please submit a digital interest form or contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation at 434-982-5555 or vafweb@virginia.edu.

Conceptual rendering. Subject to change.Conceptual rendering. Subject to change.