Anna Moesch Sets US Open Record on Final Day of TYR Pro Swim

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Members of Virginia's men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams closed out competition at the four-day TYR Pro Swim Series stop held June 17-20 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Rising junior Anna Moesch set the US Open record in the 100m Free of 52.11, the fastest time in the event ever recorded on American soil. Moesch set the American record in the event last month at the AP Race London.

Moesch was one of three Cavaliers to win gold on the final day of the competition.

Aimee Canny won the 100 Breast with a time of 1:05.97, the fourth fastest time in the world this year.

Kate Douglass won the 50 Fly (25.39) with rising senior Claire Curzan finishing second (25.76).

For the men, rising sophomore Maximus Williamson made the A Final of the 100m Free, his second A Final of the week, finishing fifth with a 48.65.

Rising junior Spencer Nicholas was tied for eighth in the prelims of the 50m Fly. He lost the swim-off, but posted a 23.79 in the swim-off, just .02 seconds shy of the program record. He tied for the win in the B Final with a time of 23.82. Rising sophomore Thomas Heilman also made the B Final of the event, posting a 24.02.

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