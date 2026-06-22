Virginia Announces 2026 Women’s Soccer Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s soccer team announced its 2026 schedule on Monday (June 22) with a 17-game slate that includes 11 home contests.



The Cavaliers will face 10 teams that played in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament with six of those coming at home.



Virginia opens the season with seven-game non-conference slate that features the first six games at home. The Cavaliers get started with Northwestern (Aug. 12), Liberty (Aug. 16), La Salle (Aug. 20), JMU (Aug. 27), Yale (Aug. 30) and Tennessee (Sept. 3). UVA will then close non-conference play at Georgetown (Sept. 6).



ACC play will feature five home games for the Hoos and five road games. The Cavaliers host Miami (Sept. 17), North Carolina (Sept. 25), Syracuse (Oct. 3), Clemson (Oct. 22) and Louisville (Oct. 29). Virginia will go on the road to face Wake Forest (Sept. 12), Notre Dame (Oct. 8), SMU (Oct. 11), Virginia Tech (Oct. 16) and Duke (Nov. 5).



The ACC Championships will be played with quarterfinals at campus sites on November 8, before the semifinals and finals will be played at WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C. (Nov. 12-15). NCAA Tournament play beings with first-round action the weekend of November 20 and concludes with the College Cup in Cary, N.C. (Dec. 10-13).



Virginia will play a pair of exhibition games prior to the start of the season. The Hoos host Maryland (Aug. 5) and the Gainbridge Super League’s DC Power (Aug. 8) at Klöckner Stadium.