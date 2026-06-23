Eight Cavaliers Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Eight members of the Virginia Men’s and Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country program were named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District team on Tuesday (June 23).

The recipients of the honor were Will Anthony, Will Daley, Gary Martin, Nathan Mountain, Jeremiah Nubbe, and Justin Wachtel on the men's team and Tatum David and Christiana Ellina on the women's team. Anthony, Daley, Mountain, and Wachtel earned their second career honor while Martin achieved his third.

The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the track and in the classroom. To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically and maintain a 3.5 cumulative grade point average. Academic All-District® honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced July 14 (men) and July 15 (women).