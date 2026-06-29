Autry Ready to Contribute in Supporting RoleAutry Ready to Contribute in Supporting Role

Autry Ready to Contribute in Supporting Role

UVA head coach Ryan Odom's newest assistant is his longtime friend Adrian Autry. Autry comes to Virginia from Syracuse, where he spent 15 seasons on the coaching staff, the last three as head coach.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In Adrian Autry’s 12 seasons on Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s staff at Syracuse, his responsibilities included scouting the Virginia Cavaliers. The more Autry studied what Tony Bennett built at UVA, the more impressed he grew.

“I can go through all of those teams and the progression of what he did,” said Autry, whose first exposure to Bennett’s teams came as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech. “To me, this program has so much history and tradition and consistency, and it doesn't take a backseat to anything. And that was intriguing.”

Autry succeeded Boeheim as Syracuse’s head coach in March 2023, and he went 1-2 against UVA in that position.

Virginia defeated Syracuse at John Paul Jones Arena in 2023-24 and lost to the Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome in 2024-25. Coached by Autry’s longtime friend Ryan Odom, the Wahoos defeated the Orange 72-59 last season at JPJ.

Odom and Autry, who worked together on Seth Greenberg’s staff at Virginia Tech from 2008 to 2010, are colleagues again. Griff Aldrich left UVA to become head coach at Pepperdine in March, and Odom hired Autry as his replacement.

“It’s awesome to work with Red again,” Odom said. “He obviously has high-level head-coaching experience, high-level assistant-coaching experience, high-level playing experience, and so the expertise that he's going to be able to give these guys will be tremendous.”

Autry has long been called Red by friends and family, a nod, he said, to his complexion and hair color. “It just stuck with me,” he said. “My dad is Big Red.”

Much has changed since he and Odom were assistants in Blacksburg, but Odom is “still the same guy,” Autry said, “very, very thoughtful, very mindful, super intelligent. He’s a guy that makes you feel comfortable when you're around him. He’s bringing people up.”

As Syracuse’s head coach, Autry attended ACC meetings, during which he couldn’t help but notice UVA Athletics’ success in multiple sports. He also saw what Odom was able to accomplish last season, when the Hoos went 30-6. (Virginia finished fifth in the Learfield Directors’ Cup competition for 2025-26.)

“It just makes you ask: Why this place?” Autry said. “You’re at those ACC meetings, and they're acknowledging all these teams that had all the success, and I just kept hearing Virginia, Virginia, Virginia, Virginia, Virginia. So I'm so blessed and lucky to be here, and I want to soak this all in. It's something.”

A native of New York City, Autry grew up in Harlem and was a McDonald’s All-American at St. Nicholas of Tolentine in the Bronx before starring for Boeheim at Syracuse. Then came a professional career, a journey that took Autry to Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia and Turkey, among other countries.

When he finished playing, Autry figured he was through with basketball. “I wanted to do business, so I dabbled a little bit in real estate and title insurance,” he said.

On a visit to Syracuse, however, he saw Boeheim, who called Autry into his office. When he learned that Autry was working in real estate, Boeheim pointed him in another direction.

“He goes, ‘You should be coaching,’” Autry recalled, laughing. “He was like, ‘You're going to coach. Here’s a number. Take this number down. Call this guy, blah, blah, blah.’ And I was just like, ‘OK.’ After that, I started slowly kind of gravitating back to basketball in the capacity of coaching.”

He’s never looked back. “I think every coach has reasons for why they do it,” Autry said. “For me, I love basketball. Basketball has allowed me to do things that I could have never imagined or dreamed.”

Hoops helped him land a scholarship, get a college education, travel the world, “make some money and start a family,” Autry said, and it’s also taught him valuable lessons about teamwork and discipline.

UVA assistant coaches Adrian Autry (left) and Bryce CrawfordUVA assistant coaches Adrian Autry (left) and Bryce Crawford

Autry got his start at two high schools in Northern Virginia—Bishop Ireton and Paul VI—and also coached AAU teams in that area. In the spring of 2008, he joined Greenberg’s staff at Virginia Tech as director of operations. Autry held that position for two years before being promoted to assistant coach.

He returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach in April 2011. During his time on Boeheim’s staff, the Orange had little success against Virginia, with the notable exception of their meeting in the 2016 NCAA tournament. In an Elite Eight game in Chicago, Syracuse rallied for a 68-62 win after trailing by 15 points with 9:30 to play.

“That was just one of those games,” Autry said. “[Those Cavaliers] were so good.”

Following a coaching legend is never an easy task, and Autry went 49-48 in his three seasons leading the Syracuse program. He’s better for that experience, Autry said, even if it didn’t end the way he hoped.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Obviously, when you go through something like that, you have to self-reflect and see how you could have made things better.

“Some things were good, some things weren’t. When I took over, there were a lot of things that were going on that really impacted the [program]. But sitting in that seat and having that experience, there's no doubt I'm 100% better as a coach. And that’s what I want to bring here to help support what Coach Odom is doing right now. I have tremendous respect for him, and I had a chance to observe [Odom and his staff] from afar.”

Autry said Odom shares some of the qualities that made Boeheim so successful.

“They’re never too high and never too low,” Autry said. “But it's hard keeping that even keel and doing it your way. No matter what, just doing it your way.”

He’d like to be a head coach again one day, Autry said, “but I need to be able to do the job that I have now and really excel at it. If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, it doesn’t.”

Autry has built a reputation as a strong recruiter. That part of college sports has changed with the advent of NIL deals and the prevalence of transfers.

“A lot of it is the same, but some of it is different,” Autry said. “You’re having different conversations now. It’s funny, you get a chance to kind of be in it or out of it a lot quicker now, because of all these other different dynamics. I just think people are making decisions a little bit quicker now with all the things that are in place. But it's still relationships. At the end of the day, it's still relationships. It's still about places that can get you better or going to a system that can help you become better. And just being here this last month, I’ve seen that everything is in place for someone to get better, even in this new era.”

Autry pointed to the strides made by Ugonna Onyenso in his one season at Virginia. The 7-foot center, who played sparingly at Kansas State in 2024-25, was selected in the second round of last week’s NBA draft.

Onyenso won’t be easy to replace, and the Hoos also lost Malik Thomas, Dallin Hall, Jacari White and Devin Tillis. But all of the Cavaliers who had eligibility remaining at the end of last season are back, and that group includes Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory and Johann Grünloh.

“That core is really important,” Autry said, “and the pieces that we've added, I think, complement them extremely well.”

Syracuse’s trademark under Boeheim was a stifling 2-3 zone defense. Might the Cavaliers break that out occasionally in 2026-27?

“We’re going to dabble with it a little bit,” Autry said. “I don't think we need it, but in my experience, when you’ve got big wings and good-sized guards, it can help. just because of the way people really put an emphasis on 3-point shooting [in today’s game]. It can be a weapon for us, and I think we’ve got the right makeup to really have a little bit of success with it if we choose to do it.”

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