Four Cavalier Golfers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday (June 29) its 2026 All-ACC Academic Women’s Golf team. Four Cavalier golfers were named to the team including Mira Berglund, Jaclyn LaHa, Elsie MacCleery and Kennedy Swedick.

LaHa marked her third appearance on the All-ACC Academic Team while Swedick made her second consecutive appearance. Berglund and MacCleery made their first appearance after their first seasons in the conference.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team include a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the previous two semesters and a 3.0 cumulative GPA for the student-athlete’s academic career, along with being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and classified as an undergraduate student. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s athletic contests.