Hoos in Pro Soccer Update

Hoos in Pro Soccer Weekly Update (June 14-26)

Check back weekly for updates on Virginia men's soccer players in the pro ranks.

Joe Bell • New Zealand Men’s National Team • FIFA World Cup

Bell started all three matches in the group stage for New Zealand making his World Cup debut against Iran on June 15. The Kiwis took the lead twice in their third ever World Cup appearance but ultimately settled for a 2-2 draw in their opening match. New Zealand suffered a 3-1 defeat to Egypt (June 21) and a 5-1 defeat to Belgium (June 26) to finish fourth in Group G.

Bell played the full 90 minutes against Iran and Egypt and 64 minutes against Belgium. He earned an average rating of 6.27 according to FOTMOB while completing 83.7 percent of his passes and winning 63.2 percent of his duels.

Derrick Etienne • Haiti Men’s National Team • FIFA World Cup

Etienne made his World Cup debut in a 3-0 defeat to eventual Group C winners, Brazil. Etienne entered the game in the 81st minute while creating one scoring chance for Haiti in the country’s first World Cup Appearance since 1974.

Danny Mangarov • Chattanooga FC

June 27 vs Chicago Fire II

Mangarov played the full 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire II in the MLS Next Pro. Mangarov provided the assist on Chattanooga’s opening goal and converted his attempt in a penalty shootout in which Chattanooga won 4-1 on penalties.

June 21 vs New York City FC II

Mangarov started and played 68 minutes in a 1-1 result against New York City FC II which Chattanooga FC won 5-4 on penalties. Mangarov completed 85 percent of his passes while creating one big chance and producing five defensive contributions.

Joey Batrouni • San Antonio FC

June 24 at Colorado Switchbacks

Batrouni started in goal making four saves including a saved penalty kick in the 15th minute to help San Antonio secure a 2-1 victory on the road. Batrouni earned an 8.3 rating according to FOTMOB, the highest of any player in the match.

On June 30, Batrouni was voted the USL Championship Mid-Season Goalkeeper of the Year by a fan vote. For the season, he has made 12 appearances in USL Championship while keeping four clean sheets and making 37 saves at a 74.0 percent clip.

The Hometown Hero 😤



Joey Batrouni has been voted @USLChampionship Mid-Season Goalkeeper of the Year by the fans 🧤



Well deserved for San Anto’s very own 🙌 https://t.co/52esoZTMCT pic.twitter.com/yyu6zxjHUc — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) June 30, 2026

San Antonio FC sit second on the USL Championship table trailing orange County by two points.

Jesus De Vicente • Oakland Roots SC

June 20 vs Phoenix Rising FC

De Vicente played the full 90 minutes at left back as Oakland Roots secured a 4-3 victory at Phoenix Rising. De Vicente took one shot which was placed on target and recorded 10 defensive contributions while completing 88 percent of his passes (28-for-32).

Oakland Roots sit third on the USL Championship table trailing Joey Batrouni and San Antonio FC by three points.

Stephen Annor Gyamfi • Madison County FC

June 20 vs Cosmos

Stephen Annor started and logged 72 minutes in a 3-1 victory over Cosmos in USL League One. Annor’s appearance marked his 16th appearance with the Club after joining in December 2025. He has compiled four goals and one assist in those matches.