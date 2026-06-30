Eleven Hoos Named To All-ACC Academic Softball Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Eleven Virginia softball student-athletes have been named to the All-ACC Academic Softball Team, the conference office announced Tuesday (June 30).
Senior Courtney Layne is a four-time selection. Senior Kelsey Hackett and junior Macee Eaton are both three-time selections to the team. Junior Kamyria Woody-Giggetts is a two-time member of the team.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team include a 3.0 grade point average for the previous two semesters, a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career, has to have been enrolled at the institution for at least one year and the student must be classified as an undergraduate student.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the 2025-26 academic year, will be released later this summer.
Beginning in 2022-23, the ACC revised its academic and athletic requirements for the league’s All-ACC Academic Team and revised it again prior to the 2025-26 year to exclude graduate students. The award began in 2005-06.
2026 Virginia Softball All-Academic Team Members
Alex Call, Virginia, 2B, So., Government
***Macee Eaton, Virginia, 1B, Jr., Youth & Social Innovation
Madison Greene, Virginia, UTL, So., Arts & Sciences Undeclared
Jaiden Griffith, Virginia, OF, Fr., Arts & Sciences Undeclared
***Kelsey Hackett, Virginia, OF, Sr., Youth & Social Innovation
Reagan Hickey, Virginia, C, So., Commerce
****Courtney Layne, Virginia, P, Sr., Youth & Social Innovation; Leadership (minor)
Addison Reasor, Virginia, INF, Fr., Arts & Sciences Undeclared
Taylor Smith, Virginia, P, Fr., Arts & Sciences Undeclared
Hannah Weismer, Virginia, C/DP, Fr., Arts & Sciences Undeclared
Kamyria Woody-Giggetts, Virginia, OF, Jr., Kinesiology
Olivia McLucas/Virginia Sports