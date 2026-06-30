Twelve Cavaliers Land on ACC All-Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2026 ACC All-Academic Team featured 12 members of the Virginia baseball team.
To be nominated for the All-ACC Academic Team, undergraduate student-athletes who have been enrolled at the institution at least one academic year must have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.00, including a 3.00 GPA and competed in at least 50% of the team's contests. Pitchers must compete in at least 20% of the team’s contests.
2026 All-Academic Baseball Honorees
Joe Colucci, Media Studies
**AJ Gracia, Jr., Undeclared
Kevin Jaxel, American Studies
***Kyle Johnson, Sociology
Christian Lucarelli, Undeclared
Noah Murray, Undeclared
Antonio Perrotta, Undeclared
**Max Stammel, Undeclared
Jayden Stroman, Undeclared
Joe Tiroly, Undeclared
Jake Weatherspoon, History
Noah Yoder, Undeclared
*Denotes the number of All-ACC Academic Team honors