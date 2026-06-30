Twelve Cavaliers Land on ACC All-Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2026 ACC All-Academic Team featured 12 members of the Virginia baseball team.

To be nominated for the All-ACC Academic Team, undergraduate student-athletes who have been enrolled at the institution at least one academic year must have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.00, including a 3.00 GPA and competed in at least 50% of the team's contests. Pitchers must compete in at least 20% of the team’s contests.

2026 All-Academic Baseball Honorees

Joe Colucci, Media Studies

**AJ Gracia, Jr., Undeclared

Kevin Jaxel, American Studies

***Kyle Johnson, Sociology

Christian Lucarelli, Undeclared

Noah Murray, Undeclared

Antonio Perrotta, Undeclared

**Max Stammel, Undeclared

Jayden Stroman, Undeclared

Joe Tiroly, Undeclared

Jake Weatherspoon, History

Noah Yoder, Undeclared

*Denotes the number of All-ACC Academic Team honors