Chris Feifs Named Associate Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Kevin Cassese announced on Monday (June 8) the hiring of Chris Feifs as the program's associate head coach and defensive coordinator. Feifs spent the past 10 seasons at Vermont, where he became the winningest head coach in program history and steered the Catamounts to back-to-back America East titles in 2021 and 2022.

“I am thrilled to announce Chris Feifs as our associate head coach and defensive coordinator,” Cassese said. “Chris is one of the most elite coaches and leaders in our sport. He spent the last decade building Vermont into a championship-caliber program and one of the nation's most consistent winners after establishing himself as one of the game's top defensive minds at North Carolina. As a player at Maryland, he learned firsthand what it takes to compete at the highest level. In his 19 years of coaching Division I, he has proven to be a high-level recruiter with an unwavering commitment to the total development of the student-athlete. As good of a coach as he is, Chris is an even better man. We extend a warm welcome to Chris, his wife, Katy, and his son, Stone.”

Feifs became the Catamounts' all-time winningest head coach this past season and concluded his stint at Vermont with a 78-59 overall record. In 2021, he guided UVM to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after the Catamounts tied for first place in the America East standings and went on to defeat UAlbany in the title game, 15-10. Feifs and the Catamounts carried their momentum into 2022, going undefeated (6-0) in America East play on their way to yet another conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth. UVM dominated Manhattan, 15-3, in the 2022 NCAA Tournament opening round to secure the program’s first-ever victory in the tournament.

“Thank you to Coach Kevin Cassese and Director of Athletics Carla Williams for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Feifs said. “To be a part of the University of Virginia men’s lacrosse program is truly an honor, and representing the proud tradition of UVA lacrosse is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I am thrilled to meet the team and Cavalier community and look forward to giving my all to the tradition of excellence in Charlottesville."

Feifs was also named the 2023 America East Coach of the Year after UVM, once again, went undefeated (7-0) in league action. Twelve Catamounts were named America East All-Conference honorees that year, including five first-team selections. UVM finished 10th nationally in scoring defense and outscored league opponents by an average of more than six goals per game. The Catamounts went on to achieve a 16-game regular-season win streak against conference opponents, which spanned four different seasons (2021-24).

Prior to his arrival in Burlington, Feifs was an assistant coach at North Carolina from 2009–16, serving as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator and faceoff coach. His final year in Chapel Hill, UNC captured its first NCAA championship since 1991 in a 14-13 thriller over Maryland, his alma mater. The Tar Heels reached the NCAA Tournament each year that Feifs was on staff. Carolina also captured the ACC championship in 2013 after winning the league’s postseason tournament and was an ACC co-regular-season champion in both 2010 and 2016.

In 2012, Feifs helped faceoff specialist R.G. Keenan become the first UNC midfielder to earn first-team All-America honors since 1996. In his first year as an assistant coach at Carolina, Feifs helped the Heels achieve their most successful season since 1993 as UNC won 13 games and achieved a No. 4 final national ranking.

Before his eight-year stint at Carolina, Feifs was an assistant coach at VMI for both the 2008 and 2009 seasons. He was officially awarded the title of offensive coordinator in the summer of 2008 after the Keydets earned a berth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time in 28 years.

A native of Durham, North Carolina, Feifs played at Maryland from 2004-07 and was the program’s first player from the state of North Carolina to earn a lacrosse scholarship. During his sophomore (2005) and junior (2006) seasons, the Terrapins reached the NCAA semifinals in back-to-back years.

Feifs served as team captain his senior year, when he also notched a career-high 19 points on 15 goals and four assists. A three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient, he graduated from Maryland in May 2007 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Feifs was selected by the Boston Cannons in the 2007 Major League Lacrosse Supplemental Draft and played one season with the team.