Alumni Spotlight: Michael Eck

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Former University of Virginia football player Michael Eck has a story to tell, and it might seem like something Hollywood would concoct. But it’s all true.

Eck, who grew up in the Pittsburgh area, graduated from UVA’s McIntire School of Commerce in 1984. Three years later, he received an MBA from Northwestern University and went to work as an investment banker on Wall Street. But he never forgot his final football season at Mount Lebanon High School, where Eck and his fellow co-captains took charge of the team amid a teachers’ strike that sidelined the coaching staff in the fall of 1979.

“I always had it in my head," Eck said, "and every now and then I would take writing classes, because I had a bug that at some point I was going to write something. I always said I compared it to Friday Night Lights. I read the book and watched the movie, and I said, I think we have something— if it's told well.”

His son Connor, a successful literary agent, agreed. “He knew the story and we discussed the framework of the story, and he encouraged me to write it,” Eck said.

And so Eck went to work, writing draft after draft in longhand. The result, three years in the making, is his memoir Strike Season, which Regalo Press will publish in August. Simon & Schuster is distributing the book, which can be pre-ordered through Amazon and Barnes & Nobles and similar outlets.

Eck, who lives near New York City in Old Greenwich, Conn., still does some project work in investment banking, and he’s the co-founder of STEER for Student Athletes, a non-profit organization that partners with public school systems to help at-risk youths.

“All the proceeds from sales of this book—if there are proceeds—are going to STEER,” Eck said.

He wrote his book in his spare time, with input from his son throughout the process. In the initial stage, Connor “just said, ‘Don't edit it, just write it. Don’t check notes, don't check dates, just write it,’ ” Eck recalled. “So I did. And I came back to him, and I handed it to him, and he said, ‘There's something here, but this isn't it.’

“And so he said, ‘You’re now a reporter. Drop your pen and go interview teammates, coaches, board members, union members. You gotta go do real work and develop more storylines, more characters and more authenticity.’ ”

Eck spent six months doing as instructed, then gave his son another draft. The response?

“He said, ‘This is better, but you have to write it in the first person. This is just a dumb football book. You have to write your story,’ ” Eck recalled. “And I was like, OK, that will be the hardest part of this. So I spent another six months writing it as my story.”

This version piqued the interest of publishers, including Regalo Press, with which Eck decided to partner. The promotional phase is under way. During the NFL draft weekend in April, Eck came home to discuss the book as part of a Friday Night Lights exhibit put on by the Historical Society of Mount Lebanon.

“We sold a bunch of books,” Eck said, “and my head coach was there, the head of the teachers’ union was there, four of my teammates were there. It was just a relief—I wouldn’t say a joy, but a relief—that we were talking about the book in a way that made me feel that I got it roughly right.”