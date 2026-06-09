Cavalier Duo Collects ABCA All-Region Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball duo of AJ Gracia and Tyler Kapa each earned All-Atlantic Region honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday. UVA has boasted multiple All-Region selections in each of the last six seasons.

Gracia landed first team All-Region honors as an outfielder, while Kapa garnered a second team selection as a pitcher.

In his first campaign on Grounds, Gracia batted .354 (75-for-212) with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs. The junior led the Cavaliers in batting average, slugging percentage (.632) and runs (64).

Out of the bullpen, Kapa went 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 11 saves in 26 appearances. The graduate student fanned 39 batters against 14 walks in 30 innings pitched. Kapa’s 11 saves led the ACC and ranked 14th nationally.