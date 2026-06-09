Cavaliers Dominate ITA Atlantic Regional Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Cavaliers earned seven of eight Atlantic Region honors as announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Tuesday (June 9) with the release of the 2026 Division I Men's Regional Awards.

Måns Dahlberg earned both ITA Atlantic Region Senior Player of the Year and the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award, which celebrates student-athletes who have displayed those qualities and excel on and off the court through academic and extracurricular achievements. Dahlberg, the 2025 NCAA Doubles Champion with partner Dylan Dietrich, amassed a 25-13 record in singles and a 28-9 doubles mark this season. He went 14-7 in singles in the spring and 16-9 in doubles, earning All-ACC First Team in doubles and ITA Doubles All-America honors.

Andres Santamarta Roig was named the ITA Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year following his 17-6 freshman season. He went 8-0 in conference singles play and took another step forward in the postseason, providing the clinching point for Virginia's victories in both the NCAA quarterfinals and semifinals. Santamarta Roig was named to the All-ACC Third Team in singles.

Sophomore Jangun Kim earned ITA Atlantic Region Player to Watch honors after going 29-5 in singles and 23-14 in doubles. Kim went 16-6 primarily on courts three and four this spring, winning his last five completed matches. He provided the clincher for Virginia's NCAA super regional win over South Carolina, played an instrumental role in Virginia's comeback victory over Wake Forest in the NCAA semifinals and defeated Texas' 35th-ranked Sebastian Eriksson in straight sets in the NCAA championship match to tie the score at 3-3.

Sophomore Stiles Brockett was named the ITA Atlantic Region Most Improved Player. Brockett went 23-13 in singles and 19-9 in doubles, earning All-ACC Third Team honors in doubles. He earned a pair of critical singles wins in Virginia's national championship run in Athens; a 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 victory over top-seeded Wake Forest's Joaquin Guilleme in the semifinals and a 6-4, 6-4 victory over second-seeded Texas' 102nd-ranked Abel Forger in the final. This follows a freshman season in which Brockett went 12-7 in singles and 2-2 in doubles.

Lockhart Family Head Men's Tennis Coach Andres Pedroso earned his fifth career Dunlop ITA Atlantic Region Coach of the Year honor and associate head coach Brian Rasmussen earned his second consecutive ITA Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year honor after guiding the Cavaliers to the program's seventh NCAA team title. UVA finished with a 28-4 record.