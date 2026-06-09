Cavaliers Earn Five ITA Atlantic Regional Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Cavaliers earned five Atlantic Region honors as announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Tuesday (June 9) with the release of the 2026 Division I Women’s Regional Awards.

Fifth-year Melodie Collard was named the recipient of the ITA Atlantic Region Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award, a prestigious honor celebrating student-athletes who have displayed those qualities and excel on and off the court through academic and extracurricular achievements. Collard went 17-6 on the year, finishing the season with wins in her final 12 completed singles matches. Primarily with partner Vivian Yang, she logged a 31-11 record in doubles, earned doubles All-America honors and joined Erin Vierra as players with the most doubles wins in program history (129).

Annabelle Xu was named ITA Atlantic Region Senior Player of the Year after finishing the season with a 20-9 mark, including an 11-6 record in dual match play. Her season was highlighted by a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 26 Tatum Evans to clinch Virginia's 4-3 upset victory over then-No. 5 North Carolina. She set new career highs in her singles ranking, climbing as high as No. 20. She posted a 29-9 doubles record with partner Martina Genis Salas and was named an ITA Doubles All-American.

Kaitlyn Rolls was named the ITA Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year following her 28-10 singles campaign with a team-leading 17 dual match singles victories. She was named ACC Freshman of the Week in three consecutive weeks (March 21, March 31, April 7) and held a seven-match singles win streak from March 14-April 15.

Sophomore Isabelle Lacy earned ITA Atlantic Region Most Improved Player honors after going 23-8 in singles and 20-12 in doubles. She began the spring season with seven consecutive singles victories in completed matches and went on to amass a 13-4 dual match record on courts three and four, up from a 6-5 freshman singles season.

Associate head coach Gina Suarez-Malaguti earned her fifth-career ITA Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year honor after helping guide the Cavaliers to a 23-6 season, the program's first outright ACC regular-season championship and their sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament's Sweet Sixteen.