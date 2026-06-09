Sargent Garners Nation’s Top Coaching Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Tony Markel Family Men’s Golf Head Coach Bowen Sargent was named the 2026 Dave Williams National Coach of the Year presented by Golf Pride Grips on Tuesday (June 9). He is a two-time finalist for the prestigious honor (2025 & 2026) and is Virginia’s first ever Dave Williams Award recipient.

Sargent was also recognized as the NCAA Division I Golf Pride Grips East Region Coach of the Year second-straight season.

Under Sargent and 2026 Division I Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award presented by TaylorMade Golf Company recipient Dustin Groves, Virginia won a program-record seven tournaments added three runner-up finishes in 2025-26. The Cavaliers captured their second-straight ACC Championship and won a share of the NCAA Winston-Salem Regional, the program’s first NCAA Regional title. Virginia advanced to its school-record, fourth-straight NCAA Championship where it was among 15 teams to make it to the fourth and final round of stroke play.

UVA was ranked in the top four of the Scoreboard powered by Clippd rankings for the entire season and spent 11 weeks in the top spot (Oct. 22 to March 4). The Cavaliers were led on the course by four PING All-East Region honorees, including Ben James. James became the fifth NCAA Division I golfer since the GCAA began naming All-Americans in 1958 to be a four-time First Team All-American (2023-26). Sargent will serve as a Co-Assistant Coach for Team USA at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Cup, held July 3-5 at Tralee Golf Links in West Barrow, Ireland.

2026 Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award presented by Golf Pride Grips

NCAA Division I - Bowen Sargent, Virginia

NCAA Division II - Brian Richey, Florida Southern

NCAA Division III - Keenan Hickton, Sewanee

NAIA - Blake Trimble, Oklahoma City

NJCAA Division I - Vince Clark, McLennan

NJCAA Division II - Lukas Coppedge, Murray State (OK)

2026 NCAA Division I Golf Pride Grips Region Coaches of the Year

Northeast - Rob Shutte, Rutgers

East - Bowen Sargent, Virginia

Southeast - Nick Clinard, Auburn

Midwest - Ryan Blagg, Louisville

Central - Brad McMakin, Arkansas

West - Jim Anderson, Arizona