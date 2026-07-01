Returning Talent Puts Hoos in Enviable Position

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A year ago, all four were new to the University of Virginia. Two of them—Belgian forward Thijs De Ridder and German center Johann Grünloh—were new to the United States as well.

Whatever growing pains De Ridder, Grünloh, Sam Lewis and Chance Mallory experienced in 2025-26 are behind them now, and they form the core of head coach Ryan Odom’s second team at UVA.

“Obviously, it's huge,” Odom said Tuesday during a media availability at John Paul Jones Arena. “Being able to draw from the experiences from last season, both positive and negative, help you learn, help you grow, help you become closer together.”

Lewis summed up the foursome’s mentality when he said, “I know what to expect in every game ... I know how to handle situations and pressure better now. I just know what to expect.”

The 6-foot-9 De Ridder, the 7-foot Grünloh and the 6-foot-7 Lewis all started last season for a team that finished 30-6. “I feel like we already have something brewing, and Year 2 will be a lot of fun,” Lewis said.

The 5-foot-10 Mallory came off the bench, but he averaged more minutes than two Virginia starters did. “Chance will be easy just to throw in [the starting lineup],” Lewis said. “He played a lot off the bench, and I don't think that will be a struggle.”

De Ridder led the Wahoos in scoring and rebounding and made the All-ACC first team. Lewis shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range and was third on the team in scoring (10.6 ppg). Grünloh blocked 80 shots and averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 rebounds, and Mallory led the Hoos in steals (57) and was second in assists (121).

“They all had their individual moments where they helped us win games,” Odom said. “They had moments when they didn't play their best and their buddy picked them up. I think they enjoyed the overall experience, and we'll be able to give that to the new guys when we embark on the season.”

Odom said he’d like to see De Ridder step forward as the Cavaliers’ closer in tight games.

“At times it doesn't mean he has to take the shot,” Odom said, “but having the balance to be able to finish when it's one-on-one and it's there, get fouled or make the right pass or get somebody else a cleaner look ... And in order to do that, you have to slow down. Last year was his first time full-time playing on the perimeter like that. Obviously, we put him inside as well, and we'll still do that. We’re trying to leverage his abilities.”

The game is slowing down for De Ridder, Odom said. “His ballhandling has gotten much better, which is really important.”

Ballhandling has long been one of Mallory’s strengths, and he’s ready to take over as Virginia’s starting point guard.

“He’s been dynamite,” Odom said. “He’s really worked on his body and he's worked really hard in the gym, on his game, and he just seems really committed. He's ready to step up.”

Lewis had arthroscopic surgery after the season to repair an injury in his right (shooting) elbow. He’s back at full strength, Odom said, and looks stronger than he did in 2025-26.

Already a lights-out shooter, Lewis is working to expand his skill set.

“We need him to increase his ball handling and passing,” Odom said. “He's gonna be asked to do that more this year, and so he's working really hard on that. Defensively, [Lewis is working on] becoming a lockdown defender on the wing. He's going to be guarding 2s and 3s and sometimes point guards, so becoming a guy that we can really count on that side of the ball to defend and rebound. He's got that in him. And so we've got to push him to get there.”

Grünloh weighed about 235 pounds when he enrolled at UVA last year. He’s close to 250 pounds this summer and “looks different,” Odom said, “which is what you want to see for a younger player.”

No. 17 is healthy, too. Grünloh played the final part of last season with a broken right (shooting) wrist that limited him offensively. A gifted 3-point shooter, he didn’t attempt a shot from beyond the arc in any of the Cavaliers’ final five games.

“I'm excited for him and what's next,” Odom said. “I think you'll see him dribble the ball more. We're allowing him to kind of rebound it and go and bust out and start the break a little bit to make us a little bit faster.”