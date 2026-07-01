Virginia to Compete at 2026 Battle 4 AtlantisVirginia to Compete at 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis

Virginia to Compete at 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis

Virginia will compete in the 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis during Thanksgiving week, with games scheduled for Nov. 25 and 27 at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will compete in the 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis during Thanksgiving week, with games scheduled for Nov. 25 and 27 at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Kemper Sports Live announced the Cavaliers' participation on Wednesday (July 1).

Marquette, Texas A&M and Xavier join Virginia in the competitive four-team field at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Cavaliers won the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis championship, defeating Middle Tennessee, Dayton and Wisconsin. UVA returns to the Bahamas for the first time since 2024 when the Cavaliers competed in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship.

Please visit the official Virginia team page to purchase tickets and accommodations. Matchups, game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Virginia men's basketball fans interested in season tickets can place a deposit for $25 by clicking here. VAF donorship status of at least $25 is required to enroll. Single-game, groups, and mini-plan ticket information will be available later this fall at uvatix.com.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Former Virginia standout Ugonna Onyenso was selected by the Houston Rockets in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday (June 24). He is expected to be traded to the Detroit Pistons.

Onyenso is the 11th Virginia player selected in the NBA Draft since 2012, joining Mike Scott (2012), Joe Harris (2014), Justin Anderson (2015), Malcolm Brogdon (2016), Devon Hall (2018), De’Andre Hunter (2019), Ty Jerome (2019), Kyle Guy (2019), Trey Murphy III (2021) and Ryan Dunn (2024). Hunter, Anderson, Jerome, Murphy and Dunn were first-round selections, while Scott, Harris, Brogdon, Hall and Guy were drafted in the second round.

The 7-foot center transferred to Virginia after one season at Kansas State and averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and an ACC-leading 2.9 blocks (2nd nationally) en route to All-ACC Defensive team honors in 2025-26. Onyenso set an ACC Tournament record with 21 blocked shots in three games, shattering the previous record of 14 held by Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan in 1995. Onyenso’s nine blocks vs. Duke were the second-most in an ACC Tournament contest. He shot 56.8% from the field, 27.8% from 3-point range and 72.7% from the free throw line in 2025-26 and earned the Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award at the ACC Tournament.