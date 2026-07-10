Virginia Launches "Sell Out Scott" Campaign Ahead of Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With the launch of its “Sell Out Scott” campaign, Virginia Athletics is calling on Cavalier fans to pack Scott Stadium for the 2026 football season opener against ACC foe NC State on Aug. 29. The initiative aims to create one of the premier gameday atmospheres in college football as Virginia builds on a school-record 11-win season and provides fans the opportunity to be part of one of the most anticipated home openers in school history.

The season opener has been designated a Fan First game, making one of the biggest matchups of the season one of the most affordable. Family 4-Packs are available for as low as $25 per person, a welcoming opportunity for Cavalier fans to experience the excitement of opening kickoff together. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early via UVATix.com or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office before the best seating locations are gone.

A sellout would mark Scott Stadium's first since Aug. 30, 2008, when a record crowd of 64,947 packed the stadium for Virginia's matchup against USC.