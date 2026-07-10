Virginia Launches "Sell Out Scott" Campaign Ahead of Season OpenerVirginia Launches "Sell Out Scott" Campaign Ahead of Season Opener

Virginia Launches "Sell Out Scott" Campaign Ahead of Season Opener

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CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With the launch of its “Sell Out Scott” campaign, Virginia Athletics is calling on Cavalier fans to pack Scott Stadium for the 2026 football season opener against ACC foe NC State on Aug. 29. The initiative aims to create one of the premier gameday atmospheres in college football as Virginia builds on a school-record 11-win season and provides fans the opportunity to be part of one of the most anticipated home openers in school history. 

The season opener has been designated a Fan First game, making one of the biggest matchups of the season one of the most affordable. Family 4-Packs are available for as low as $25 per person, a welcoming opportunity for Cavalier fans to experience the excitement of opening kickoff together. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early via UVATix.com or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office before the best seating locations are gone. 

A sellout would mark Scott Stadium's first since Aug. 30, 2008, when a record crowd of 64,947 packed the stadium for Virginia's matchup against USC. 

A record crowd of 64,947 packs Scott Stadium for Virginia's matchup against USC on Aug. 30, 2008.

Scott Stadium proved to be one of the ACC's toughest venues in 2025, providing the backdrop for six home wins and several historic moments, including dramatic finishes over Florida State and Washington State, and a rout of in-state rival Virginia Tech. 

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Led by reigning ACC Coach of the Year Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers finished 11-3 in 2025 and became the first team in program history to finish alone atop the ACC standings while tying the school record of seven conference victories. The season concluded with a dramatic TaxSlayer Gator Bowl victory over Missouri, capping the winningest season in school history.

The NC State game is the first of seven opportunities for fans to experience Virginia Football at Scott Stadium this season. Last year’s regular-season meeting between the Cavaliers and Wolfpack came down to the final drive and was one of only three games involving two ACC teams that was decided by four points or less and saw at 930 combined total yards.

2026 VIRGINIA FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION 

FAN-FIRST FOUR-PACK  
For the first three games of the 2026 season, secure a discounted rate on single-game orders of 4-10 seats in select seating areas – upper and lower-level options are included. 

SEASON TICKETS  
Season ticket renewals are now available for the 2026 season! Season tickets secure your seats for all seven home games starting at just $180 per seat. 

FAMILY FOUR-PACK  
Bring the whole family to Scott Stadium all season long with the Family Four Pack – starting at $560 for four season tickets, bring up to 10 family and friends and secure our greatest discounted rate.  

UVA FACULTY/STAFF AND ALUMNI DISCOUNTED TICKETS 
Current full-time UVA Faculty and Staff, Young Alumni (within 5 years of graduation) and Contributing Members of the Alumni Association are eligible for a 20% discount – call the UVA Ticket Office at 434-924-8821 and provide your computing ID. 

PREMIUM TAILGATING   
Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season and single game packages are available on revelxp.com. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.  

SEASON PARKING PASSES  
With a minimum Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) Annual Fund gift requirement between $1,750 to $7,500 fans have the opportunity to purchase full season parking passes for the 2026 season. The corresponding permit purchase price ranges from $300 to $350. For more information regarding football parking, please contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) at 434-982-5555 or email vafweb@virginia.edu

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