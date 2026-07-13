Roussell Announces Addition of LaDerica Paul as Director of Basketball Operations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball head coach Aaron Roussell announced Monday (July 13) the addition of LaDerica “LD” Paul as the program’s director of basketball operations.

“This is a great hire for our program,” Roussell said. “LaDerica comes highly recommended, and it is already clear that she is going to be very good at her job and a perfect complement to the rest of our staff. LD is highly organized and has a magnetic personality that will be a great window to our team. Our program just got a lot better and I’m excited for her to be a great asset to us.”

Paul arrives at Virginia following a three-year stint as director of basketball operations at North Texas (2023-2026). She held the same title at Incarnate Word for the 2022-23 season. Before Incarnate Word, Paul held assistant coaching roles at Texas Women’s University (2021-22) and North Central University (2020-21). She also served as a graduate assistant for the 2019-20 season at her alma mater, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

As a player, Paul spent the 2015-16 season at Kansas City before transferring to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for her final three seasons. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2019 and a master’s in public administration with a concentration in public management in 2020.