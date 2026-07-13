Roussell Announces Addition of LaDerica Paul as Director of Basketball OperationsRoussell Announces Addition of LaDerica Paul as Director of Basketball Operations

Roussell Announces Addition of LaDerica Paul as Director of Basketball Operations

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Aaron Roussell announced Monday (July 13) the addition of LaDerica “LD” Paul as the program’s director of basketball operations.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball head coach Aaron Roussell announced Monday (July 13) the addition of LaDerica “LD” Paul as the program’s director of basketball operations.

“This is a great hire for our program,” Roussell said. “LaDerica comes highly recommended, and it is already clear that she is going to be very good at her job and a perfect complement to the rest of our staff. LD is highly organized and has a magnetic personality that will be a great window to our team. Our program just got a lot better and I’m excited for her to be a great asset to us.”

Paul arrives at Virginia following a three-year stint as director of basketball operations at North Texas (2023-2026). She held the same title at Incarnate Word for the 2022-23 season. Before Incarnate Word, Paul held assistant coaching roles at Texas Women’s University (2021-22) and North Central University (2020-21). She also served as a graduate assistant for the 2019-20 season at her alma mater, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

As a player, Paul spent the 2015-16 season at Kansas City before transferring to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for her final three seasons. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2019 and a master’s in public administration with a concentration in public management in 2020.