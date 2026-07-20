Kady Glynn Representing Germany at World Lacrosse Championship

TOKYO – Virginia women’s lacrosse assistant coach Kady Glynn will be competing at the 2026 Nissin Foods World Lacrosse Women's Championship, being held July 24- August 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

Glynn, a goalkeeper, will be competing with Team Germany.

The World Lacrosse Women's Championship features 16 elite national teams competing for the world title in the full-field discipline.

Germany will compete in Pool B against Australia, Canada and Wales. Pool play runs through July 28. Playoff and placement games run July 29- August 1, culminating in the bronze and gold medal games on August 2.

Glynn previously played for Team Germany at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships.