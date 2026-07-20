Kady Glynn Representing Germany at World Lacrosse ChampionshipKady Glynn Representing Germany at World Lacrosse Championship

Kady Glynn Representing Germany at World Lacrosse Championship

Virginia women's lacrosse assistant coach Kady Glynn and Team Germany will be competing at the World Lacrosse Women's Championship being held in Tokyo

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TOKYO – Virginia women’s lacrosse assistant coach Kady Glynn will be competing at the 2026 Nissin Foods World Lacrosse Women's Championship, being held July 24- August 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

Glynn, a goalkeeper, will be competing with Team Germany.

The World Lacrosse Women's Championship features 16 elite national teams competing for the world title in the full-field discipline.

Germany will compete in Pool B against Australia, Canada and Wales. Pool play runs through July 28. Playoff and placement games run July 29- August 1, culminating in the bronze and gold medal games on August 2.

Glynn previously played for Team Germany at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships. 