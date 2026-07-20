Keusgen Adds Brendan Creed to Field Hockey Coaching Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey head coach Ole Keusgen announced Monday (July 20) the hiring of Brendan Creed as an assistant coach.
“We are super excited to welcome Brendan to our program," Keusgen said. "He brings incredible leadership and knowledge of the game as well as extensive international experience to our staff which will be a great asset for our player development and to the success of our program."
“We are super excited to welcome Brendan to our program," Keusgen said. "He brings incredible leadership and knowledge of the game as well as extensive international experience to our staff which will be a great asset for our player development and to the success of our program."
Brendan Creed arrives in Charlottesville following a stint as the U.S. Men's National Teams High-Performance coach with USA Field Hockey. Creed is a native of Solihull, England and was an athlete for England and Great Britain hockey from 2015 and 2024 in which he accumulated 144 international caps. He played a vital role in Great Britain's fifth place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Creed brings with him a wealth of play experience as his trophy case includes a European Championship silver medal (2023), European Championship bronze medal (2017), Pan American Cup silver medal (2025), EHL bronze medal (2015), as well as twice a medalist at the Commonwealth games (2018, 2022).
“I’m incredibly grateful for my time with USA Field Hockey and for the opportunity to work under two outstanding coaches who challenged me, supported my growth, and helped shape me as a coach," Creed said. "Those experiences have been invaluable, and I’ll always be thankful for the people and players I had the privilege to work alongside. I’m equally excited for this next chapter and the opportunity to continue learning and growing under Ole Keusgen. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to the continued pursuit of excellence."
Creed earned his bachelor's degree in Sports & Exercise Science from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom in 2015 in psychology from The Open University in the UK in 2023. He is a USA Field Hockey Level 1 and 3 Certified Coach.
"I’m grateful Brendan chosen to be part of our journey, and I look forward to see what we’ll accomplish together," Keusgen said. "Our student-athletes are getting not only a great coach but also a great mentor and role model.”
Creed earned his bachelor's degree in Sports & Exercise Science from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom in 2015 in psychology from The Open University in the UK in 2023. He is a USA Field Hockey Level 1 and 3 Certified Coach.
"I’m grateful Brendan chosen to be part of our journey, and I look forward to see what we’ll accomplish together," Keusgen said. "Our student-athletes are getting not only a great coach but also a great mentor and role model.”
Welcome to Virginia, Brendan 👏— Virginia Field Hockey (@UVAFieldHockey) July 20, 2026
Head coach Ole Keusgen adds Brendan Creed to Cavalier coaching staff ⤵️
🗞️: https://t.co/aMJRHYN46i#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/kPjmAq4TnX