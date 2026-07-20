Keusgen Adds Brendan Creed to Field Hockey Coaching Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey head coach



“We are super excited to welcome Brendan to our program," Keusgen said. "He brings incredible leadership and knowledge of the game as well as extensive international experience to our staff which will be a great asset for our player development and to the success of our program."



Virginia field hockey head coach Ole Keusgen announced Monday (July 20) the hiring of Brendan Creed as an assistant coach.“We are super excited to welcome Brendan to our program," Keusgen said. "He brings incredible leadership and knowledge of the game as well as extensive international experience to our staff which will be a great asset for our player development and to the success of our program."

Brendan Creed arrives in Charlottesville following a stint as the U.S. Men's National Teams High-Performance coach with USA Field Hockey. Creed is a native of Solihull, England and was an athlete for England and Great Britain hockey from 2015 and 2024 in which he accumulated 144 international caps. He played a vital role in Great Britain's fifth place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.





Creed brings with him a wealth of play experience as his trophy case includes a European Championship silver medal (2023), European Championship bronze medal (2017), Pan American Cup silver medal (2025), EHL bronze medal (2015), as well as twice a medalist at the Commonwealth games (2018, 2022).



