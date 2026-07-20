Six Cavaliers to Compete at World Rowing U23 Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six University of Virginia rowers will compete at 2026 World Rowing U23 Championships, which will be held July 23-26 in Duisberg, Germany.

Emma Alimbau-Borràs (Spain), Elsa Hartman (United States), Lila Henn (United States), Ayla O’Neill (Ireland), Paula Lutz (Germany) and Riley Richardson (Canada) will represent the Cavaliers at the event.

Hartman and Richardson will compete in the women’s eight. O’Neill and Alimbau-Borràs will race in the women’s four. Henn will compete in the women’s quad and Lutz will race in the women’s single.

Lutz helped Germany to a silver medal in the women’s quad, and Alimbau-Borràs stroked Spain to a fourth-place finish in the women’s four at the 2025 World Rowing U23 Championships in Poznan, Poland.

Fans can follow the action at the World Rowing U23 Championships at WorldRowing.com.