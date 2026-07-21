Virginia Announces Opponent for 2027 Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will open next season at Scott Stadium against Arkansas State on Saturday Aug. 28, 2027. The Cavaliers will play in week zero for the second-straight season and the contest will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, 2027, before the two schools recently signed an amended contract to move the game to week zero.

In addition to the Arkansas State game, Virginia has William & Mary (Sept. 25, 2027) on its non-conference slate in 2027.

2026 VIRGINIA FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION

Season Tickets – on sale now with reserved seats priced as low as $180 for seven home football games at Scott Stadium this fall.

Family Four Packs (4-10 seats) – Four season tickets starting at just $560 total.

UVA Faculty/Staff and Young Alumni Discounted Tickets – Current full-time UVA Faculty and Staff, Young Alumni (within 5 years of graduation), and Contributing Members of the Alumni Association are eligible for a 20% discount - call the UVA Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 and provide your computing ID.

PREMIUM TAILGATING

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season and single game packages are available on revelxp.com. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.

SEASON PARKING PASSES

With a minimum Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) Annual Fund gift requirement between $1,750 to $7,500 fans can purchase full season parking passes for the 2026 season. The corresponding permit purchase price ranges from $300 to $350. For more information regarding football parking, please contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) at 434-982-5555 or email vafweb@virginia.edu