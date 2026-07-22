Women's LacrosseWomen's Lacrosse
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Cavaliers Earn IWLCA Academic Honors

The team was named an Honor Squad with seven juniors, seniors and grad students named to the honor roll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) announced Wednesday (July 22) its academic honors for the 2026 season. Seven Cavaliers were selected to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll while the entire Virginia team was honored on the All-Academic Squad list.

To be eligible for the Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.

To qualify as an Academic Honor Squad, the women’s lacrosse team must have posted a 3.2 or higher team GPA for the academic year.

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