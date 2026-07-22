Wahoo Central Podcast No. 438: Justin SperosWahoo Central Podcast No. 438: Justin Speros

Wahoo Central Podcast No. 438: Justin Speros

A mainstay on head football coach Tony Elliott's staff at UVA, Justin Speros was promoted to general manager in June.

Wahoo Central Podcast No. 438

Justin Speros
Jul 20, 2026
Justin Speros : No. 438( Wahoo Central Podcast )

A mainstay on head football coach Tony Elliott's staff at UVA, Justin Speros was promoted to general manager in June.