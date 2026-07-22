Wahoo Central Podcast No. 438: Justin Speros
A mainstay on head football coach Tony Elliott's staff at UVA, Justin Speros was promoted to general manager in June.
- Wahoo Central Podcast on Spotify Opens in a new window
- WCP on Apple Podcasts Opens in a new window
- Wahoo Central Podcast on iHeart Opens in a new window
- UVA Football on Instagram Opens in a new window
- UVA Football on X Opens in a new window
- Jeff White on X Opens in a new window
- Transcript Opens in a new window
Wahoo Central Podcast No. 438
Jul 20, 2026
Justin Speros : No. 438( Wahoo Central Podcast )
A mainstay on head football coach Tony Elliott's staff at UVA, Justin Speros was promoted to general manager in June.