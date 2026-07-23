Abby Manalang Representing the Philippines at World Lacrosse Championship

TOKYO – Virginia women’s lacrosse alumna Abby Manalang will be competing at the 2026 Nissin Foods World Lacrosse Women's Championship, being held July 24- August 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

Manalang, a midfielder, will be competing with Team Philippines. She represented the Philippines at this year’s Heritage Cup and has since earned her place on the national team for the 2026 World Championship.

"I play for the Philippines National Team to represent and honor my family," Manalang said. "It has been incredible to play on a team with so much shared experience and background. I am so grateful and proud to play for this team!"

The World Lacrosse Women's Championship features 16 elite national teams competing for the world title in the full-field discipline.

The Philippines will compete in Pool D against Japan, Israel and the Czechia. Pool play runs through July 28. Playoff and placement games run July 29- August 1, culminating in the bronze and gold medal games on August 2.